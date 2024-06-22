This Sneaky Trick Helps You Score Highly Sought-Out And Sold-Out Campsite Reservations

Whether you like pulling your RV into the chilly pine forests of Washington State or setting up a tent to camp along the Florida coastline, you've probably had the frustrating experience of finding the perfect campground, only to realize it's all booked up. There's a bigger issue with campsite reservations right now that might not be fixed any time soon, but the immediate problem of securing a great spot for your next camping trip does have a solution: Cancellation checkers like Campnab, Arvie, or Schnerp.

There are a lot of causes of campsite shortages, the most obvious being that more people want to go camping than most campgrounds can accommodate, so competition is fierce. Another issue is that reservation windows open so far in advance that many people excitedly book trips that they won't actually be able to make, when the time finally comes. Worst of all, at some campsites, certain dates are blocked off as un-reservable far in advance — unless you book a large block of dates. In order to book the date they want, some people book several weeks of dates at once.

Once booking for all the campsites opens up, all they have to do is cancel their reservations for the days they never actually wanted. This practice locks a lot of people out of good campsites, and at the moment, there doesn't seem to be any way of stopping people from doing it — but fortunately, you use a campsite availability checker to alert you to cancellations.

