This Upscale Florida Island Is The Best Resort Hub For A Luxurious Beach Getaway
There's an island along Florida's southern West Coast where you can find award-winning white sand beaches, tasty food options, and luxurious resorts. Marco Island is one of Florida's top-rated islands to vacation, and there's good reason for it. The destination's sparkling blue waters and picture-perfect palm trees create the ultimate backdrop to its many elevated resorts.
The paradise destination is just a two-hour drive from one of the Sunshine State's wildly popular hotspots, Miami, and it is a 3.5-hour ferry ride from Key West. While Marco Island is in a prime location, it's a coastal island, and it doesn't have nearly as many residents as other Florida destinations. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau reported 16,087 residents compared to Miami's whopping population of 981,627 studied that same year. Imagine walking out of your beachside resort and being able to lay your towel anywhere you want on the soft white sand to soak in the sun. It sounds like a pretty achievable dream!
Marco Island's upscale charm is a cut above the rest, as it is more than just sparkling aqua blues and velvet sand. The island is known for manatee and dolphin watching, and you can find them year-round. However, an ideal time to visit is during the winter-spring months, when the weather is cooler. With an average high of 74 degrees Fahrenheit in January, it's no wonder snowbirds flock there in the colder months. This Gulf Coast relaxation spot is a glamorous escape you'll never want to leave.
Marco Island is full of adventure
The destination's powdery sand and crystal clear waters are a highly sought-after experience, and these natural wonders have the credentials to boot. Marco Island's Tigertail Beach achieved Tripadvisor's 2024 Traveler Choice Award, based on its sparkling record of traveler reviews and ranking "within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor." Many travelers agree that this specific beach is the perfect place for shelling and spotting wildlife, such as crabs, starfish, and birds. In fact, Tigertail Beach even has a birding trail that includes over 175 different species, including ospreys, pelicans, and spoonbills.
Dolphin spotting is among one of the many attractions on the island, and when you spot these mammals playing in the ocean, it's a magical experience. There are boat tours where a guide will take you to spot them jumping out of the water. The majority of the tours listed on Tripadvisor average $70-90. Additionally, as you continue to explore, you can kayak under canopies of mangrove trees and serene winding tunnels. The peaceful environment is where many starfish, crabs, and conch live, and kayakers love to snap photos for their memories along the way. These tours can start at around $60.
From sunrise to sunset, Marco Island is perfect for any occasion. Whether you want to soak in the orange and pink-painted skies or even take breathtaking photos for a more formal event, Marco Island is sure to make you feel like you're living in luxury with the perfect places to stay.
Lavish hotels are a budget-seeker's paradise
There are accommodation options for penny-pinchers and big-spenders alike. Depending on your stay, it might even feel like you transported to an incredible Hawaiian island. There are loads of resorts on the island, and one of the city's most famous waterfront stays is the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, which ranks 4.6 stars on Google Reviews. The average price at JW Marriott can range from $300 to $500 a night — and goes north of $700 and $800 in winter — but you receive all its amenities: 12 restaurants as well as access to a golf course, beachfront, game room, fitness room, and spa. The resort even offers wedding packages for lovebirds looking for a tropical wedding venue.
Another stay that has consistently cheaper prices for the same elevated ambiance is the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa. The average nightly stay is around $200-350 in the off-season months, but when tourist season starts to ramp up in February, the nightly average can skyrocket to over $700.
The island isn't just for lounging, but Marco is sure to appeal to foodies as well. You can stop by Doreen's Cup of Joe for breakfast, a dining option that received 4.4 stars on Yelp, and in the evening, you can enjoy a rooftop dinner at the JW Marriott's Tesoro restaurant. End your night at 10K Alley, a barcade also located in the resort. Marco Island is truly a place that accommodates all age groups and is the perfect destination for relaxed elegance.