This Upscale Florida Island Is The Best Resort Hub For A Luxurious Beach Getaway

There's an island along Florida's southern West Coast where you can find award-winning white sand beaches, tasty food options, and luxurious resorts. Marco Island is one of Florida's top-rated islands to vacation, and there's good reason for it. The destination's sparkling blue waters and picture-perfect palm trees create the ultimate backdrop to its many elevated resorts.

The paradise destination is just a two-hour drive from one of the Sunshine State's wildly popular hotspots, Miami, and it is a 3.5-hour ferry ride from Key West. While Marco Island is in a prime location, it's a coastal island, and it doesn't have nearly as many residents as other Florida destinations. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau reported 16,087 residents compared to Miami's whopping population of 981,627 studied that same year. Imagine walking out of your beachside resort and being able to lay your towel anywhere you want on the soft white sand to soak in the sun. It sounds like a pretty achievable dream!

Marco Island's upscale charm is a cut above the rest, as it is more than just sparkling aqua blues and velvet sand. The island is known for manatee and dolphin watching, and you can find them year-round. However, an ideal time to visit is during the winter-spring months, when the weather is cooler. With an average high of 74 degrees Fahrenheit in January, it's no wonder snowbirds flock there in the colder months. This Gulf Coast relaxation spot is a glamorous escape you'll never want to leave.

