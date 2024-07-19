The 5 Best Florida Beaches To Spot Dolphins, According To Reviews

Florida's oceanic wildlife is so abundant that you can often spot dolphins from the shore if you know what to look for. But definitely hop on a dolphin-watching boat on your trip to the Sunshine State. The dolphins themselves might thank you. Why? Because dolphins love wake surfing as much as humans do. They flock to follow boats, leaping through the foamy wakes with evident joy, and glide alongside, full of curiosity and zest for life.

Advertisement

Dolphins are second only to homo sapiens in brain-to-body size ratio. They have names and best friends, and if you could just swear that one beside the boat is posing for a selfie, you might be right — scientists have observed captive dolphins preening and posing in front of underwater mirrors just like teenagers on TikTok.

Florida abounds with opportunities to seek out wild dolphins, so we combed through online forums to find the very best, most unique dolphin-watching destinations according to locals and real reviewers on Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google. One thing these savvy folks agree on: Advertised opportunities to swim with captive dolphins are mostly tourist traps. Redditors advise steering clear of any dolphin experiences involving caged animals over the same ethical concerns that make Caribbean captive wildlife attractions problematic. The good news is that wild dolphins are friendly, frolicsome, and easy to find, whatever your schedule or budget.

Advertisement