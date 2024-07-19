The 5 Best Florida Beaches To Spot Dolphins, According To Reviews
Florida's oceanic wildlife is so abundant that you can often spot dolphins from the shore if you know what to look for. But definitely hop on a dolphin-watching boat on your trip to the Sunshine State. The dolphins themselves might thank you. Why? Because dolphins love wake surfing as much as humans do. They flock to follow boats, leaping through the foamy wakes with evident joy, and glide alongside, full of curiosity and zest for life.
Dolphins are second only to homo sapiens in brain-to-body size ratio. They have names and best friends, and if you could just swear that one beside the boat is posing for a selfie, you might be right — scientists have observed captive dolphins preening and posing in front of underwater mirrors just like teenagers on TikTok.
Florida abounds with opportunities to seek out wild dolphins, so we combed through online forums to find the very best, most unique dolphin-watching destinations according to locals and real reviewers on Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Google. One thing these savvy folks agree on: Advertised opportunities to swim with captive dolphins are mostly tourist traps. Redditors advise steering clear of any dolphin experiences involving caged animals over the same ethical concerns that make Caribbean captive wildlife attractions problematic. The good news is that wild dolphins are friendly, frolicsome, and easy to find, whatever your schedule or budget.
Canaveral National Seashore
Perhaps your love of dolphins comes from seeing the movie "A Dolphin Tale," the true story of a boy who rescues a baby dolphin caught in a crab trap. He names her Winter, and when she loses her tail as a result of the accident, scientists give her a prosthetic one so she can splash on happily ever after.
Canaveral National Seashore's Mosquito Lagoon is where the real Winter was discovered, by a visitor just like you. Mosquito Lagoon is part of the larger Indian River Lagoon system, where estimates hold that around 1,000 bottlenose dolphins, some probably distant relatives of Winter, live year-round. The best way to visit them here in these shallow waters is on an intimate kayak tour. You won't see quite the balletic leaping activity you can see on open waters, but the trade-off is getting to see them close up, relaxing over a nice fish dinner perhaps.
Aside from kayaking and dolphin spotting, there's a lot more to do at the Canaveral National Seashore, one of Florida's longest stretches of wild coastline. And when you're done building sandcastles, you can road trip on over to Clearwater, on the Gulf Coast, to see another dolphin lover's dream destination, where Winter lived out the rest of her happy life.
Clearwater Beach
Boat tours of Clearwater Beach's protected bay offer a perfect way to appreciate cavorting cetaceans, as boat operators here guarantee dolphins on every trip. A fan favorite is Little Toot, winner of a Viator Badge of Excellence, a company with tugboat-style vessels that throw up a mighty wake dolphins find irresistible–they follow along, leaping and frolicking in the froth, to the delight of their human audience. The company's two unique tugs were designed and built specifically to maximize the fun for both dolphins and humans, by creating the biggest wake possible and providing clear sightlines for even the littlest passengers. Visit in the spring, and you might see dolphin calves, too. One Redditor reported watching a juvenile dolphin at play from the deck of a boat, writing, "He was so excited to be alive and showing off doing flips and jumps fully out of the water over and over ... amazing."
You can rent a see-through kayak to paddle through the local dolphin feeding grounds, too. But Clearwater Beach and the surrounding areas also offer up ample opportunities to low-key spy dolphins right from land, a good option if you're prone to seasickness. (Another fantastic boat-free excursion near Clearwater is a visit to Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge to see the manatees.) Easiest of all, a Redditor who lives in neighboring St. Petersberg reports seeing dolphins on every one of his regular morning visits to the seawall at Vinoy Park, popular with joggers and cyclists.
Daytona and New Smyrna Beaches
Daytona Beach isn't just for fast cars and spring breakers: It's dolphin country, too. You can watch them in front of the lighthouse by Ponce Inlet, where they swim into the Intracoastal Waterway from the Atlantic, or take a stand-up paddleboard tour on Daytona Lagoon. The one offered by Three Brothers Boards is a Tripadvisor Best of the Best Award-winner. Dolphin sightings can be hit or miss on this tour, but when they do show up, it's magical to be so close you could almost reach out and touch them.
About 20 minutes south of Daytona is New Smyrna Beach, another prime dolphin habitat and surf mecca. As it turns out, the same conditions that make the beach so great for surfing attract playful dolphins, too. They have been known to catch waves right alongside the surfers. As to the mystery of what motivates dolphins to seek out playtime just the way humans do? Scientists have theories, ranging from mating activity to a way to cleanse their skin of parasites, but the prevailing notion? Dolphins just wanna have fun.
Not a surfer? You can stay at the charming Black Dolphin Hotel on the waterfront at New Smyrna Beach, where dolphins frequently cruise the hotel dock — imagine waving good morning to Flipper from your room's balcony. Riverside Park's fishing piers also attract dolphins, and at Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, you can kayak with them.
Sarasota
Reviewers highly recommend Sarasota's Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, a nonprofit research facility that offers guided sea life encounter cruises via Sarasota Bay Explorers next door to their lab. Led by marine biologists, these tours nearly always yield views of bluenose dolphin pods, and often manatees, too. There is a stop at an island rookery to see nesting herons and pelicans, then the scientists troll the sea floor with a net to bring up smaller species, which they pour into shallow onboard pools for you and your kids to peruse in wonder before pouring them back into the sea. "We caught a seahorse, a puffer fish and a cool large Gastropoda called an Atlantic Sea Hare. We also saw dozens of dolphins," enthuses one Tripadvisor reviewer. Locals love this tour so much that they buy Mote Marine memberships so they can return often and bring out-of-town visitors.
If you're in the mood for a sweeping view, you can book a sunrise dolphin-watching tour — by helicopter. There's no better way to see the graceful movements of a massive pod than by looking down from a great height (pictured, above); it's kind of like looking up at a flock of birds, except in this case, you're the bird. You're also likely to clock the movements of manatees, rays, and sharks from on high.
Sanibel Island
Sanibel Island, near Fort Myers, is a favorite dolphin feeding ground, and you can spot them right off the beach most days. Sanibel is also one of the best Florida beaches for a sunset dolphin cruise. The local boat captains are so familiar with the local dolphin population that they recognize individuals by their dorsal fins, and have given some of them names. During your tour, the dolphins may follow you right from the dock out to the Gulf of Mexico , then play in your boat's wake before escorting you home again.
If you're going to splurge on one experience during your vacation, you might pop for a four-to-six-hour charter with New Wave Eco Tours, for a trip visitors describe as a vacation-topping highlight, and the tour of a lifetime. This trip leaves from neighboring Captiva Island, a laid-back stand-in for the Caribbean. You'll see dolphins galore, go shelling on pristine beaches, and get to snorkel side-by-side with a marine biologist who can point out the conch, starfish, and whelks you discover. You may even see a manatee or two.
Our Methodology
We combed through reviews on Tripadvisor and Google and pored over threads on Reddit in search of insider advice, anecdotes, and recommendations, to help us identify undiscovered gems and rule out overrated spots. Most of the Florida Keys didn't make the cut, for instance, with too many tourist trap-y attractions. Although John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, one of the best snorkel destinations in the U.S., deserves an honorable mention. We gave special consideration to the well-informed opinions of frequent visitors and local residents to glean the best insider info.