This Easily Accessible Maine Island Is A Breathtaking Spot For A Serene Beach Vacation

Maine is known for many things. Lobster rolls? Yep, they've got the best. Islands? They've got plenty — over 4,600, to be precise. Some of those islands are easy to get to, like the hidden gem of Clark Island with its footpath access. But visiting disconnected islands can be trickier if you don't have a boat. Thankfully, Chebeague Island makes for an easy and peaceful getaway that will give you a taste of Maine island life.

Advertisement

Great Chebeague Island is about 5 miles long and 1 1/2 miles wide. It's located in Casco Bay, just a few miles from Cousins Island and Littlejohn Island near Yarmouth and about 8 miles northeast of downtown Portland by boat. It's the year-round home of about 400 residents, but that number quadruples every summer.

Historically, the island was home to stone sloopers. These sailors made their living carrying granite ballast stones out to ships. The island's stone was later used in famous buildings and landmarks, like the Washington Monument. These sailors also made lovely homes in the Greek Revival style that can be seen on the island today.