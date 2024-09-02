This Easily Accessible Maine Island Is A Breathtaking Spot For A Serene Beach Vacation
Maine is known for many things. Lobster rolls? Yep, they've got the best. Islands? They've got plenty — over 4,600, to be precise. Some of those islands are easy to get to, like the hidden gem of Clark Island with its footpath access. But visiting disconnected islands can be trickier if you don't have a boat. Thankfully, Chebeague Island makes for an easy and peaceful getaway that will give you a taste of Maine island life.
Great Chebeague Island is about 5 miles long and 1 1/2 miles wide. It's located in Casco Bay, just a few miles from Cousins Island and Littlejohn Island near Yarmouth and about 8 miles northeast of downtown Portland by boat. It's the year-round home of about 400 residents, but that number quadruples every summer.
Historically, the island was home to stone sloopers. These sailors made their living carrying granite ballast stones out to ships. The island's stone was later used in famous buildings and landmarks, like the Washington Monument. These sailors also made lovely homes in the Greek Revival style that can be seen on the island today.
Maine-style entertainment on Chebeague Island
Chebeague is a walkable island perfect for exploring. Bikes are popular, but day-trippers will have to bring them (loaners are available for Inn guests only). If you need wheels, you can rent a golf cart from Dyl's Carts. In addition to the quiet island's roads, there are several popular hiking trails, like those at Littlefield Woods and Rose's Point. At low tide, another favorite trail is the sandbar that connects to Little Chebeague Island. Little Chebeague is an undeveloped island with camping, 1 1/2 miles of walking trails, and several beaches with views of Casco Bay. Just be sure to time the tide correctly — the bar is only walkable within two hours of low tide.
Many visitors enjoy a few scenic rounds of golf at the nearly-100-year-old Great Chebeague Golf Club. The nine-hole course is one of the most picturesque in the state since you can see the ocean from each hole. The club offers reduced rates to anyone staying at Chebeague Island Inn.
The island is also home to one of Casco Bay's best places to eat, the restaurant at the inn. With fresh-off-the-boat lobster, fish, and mussels; produce grown on the island; and a menu created by an award-winning chef, dining at the inn is a delicious tour of the best Maine has to offer. Another dining option on the island is The Niblic at the Chebeague Island Boat Yard, a popular stop for sandwiches, coffee, provisions, and gifts — perfect for grabbing lunch before an afternoon of sailing.
Getting to Chebeague and where to stay
Maine's islands are best visited during summer, with peak season from July 4 through Labor Day weekend. During this time, you'll find spots like postcard-worthy Acadia National Park bustling with visitors enjoying temperatures that seldom climb above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Coming as early as May or as late as October can be quieter — if perhaps a bit chillier and foggier. By October, the average highs dip below 60 degrees, and the lows dip into the 30s.
Unless you're coming by private boat, the easiest way to get to Chebeague is to head to one of the ferry terminals. Casco Bay Lines departs Portland, while the Chebeague Transportation Company operates from Cousins Island. The ride from Portland takes an hour to an hour and a half, while the trip from Yarmouth is a mere 15 minutes and runs every hour. Casco Bay Lines charges $14 round-trip for adults and half of that in the off-season, while the ferry from Yarmouth charges adults $20 round-trip and an extra $7 for pets or bikes. Alternatively, you could consider catching a ride with a private water taxi.
There's only one place to stay on the island, and that's at the beautiful Chebeague Island Inn. Sitting on 2.5 acres of oceanfront, the Inn was built in the 1920s after a fire destroyed the original circa-1880s building. The Inn has won numerous awards and accolades and is known for being a fabulous beach wedding destination.