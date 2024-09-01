If You Find Rubber Ducks In Strange Places On A Cruise Ship, Here's Why

Offhand, it's not the most complicated trend out there. You simply pack some rubber ducks in your luggage — possibly at the accidental expense of one of the things you need to pack for a cruise, like a toothbrush — and then proceed to hide them around the cruise ship good hiding spaces, hunting for ones others have hidden as well, and re-hiding them. That's where the rules come in.

You can't just put rubber ducks anywhere like in the buffet scrambled egg tray (which you may want to avoid on a cruise) or the boiler room below deck. There are generally agreed upon rules to the trend intended to protect the safety of the people (and kids) searching for them, because if there's a horrid accident as a result of a hidden duck, you can bet the cruise ships will put an end to whole thing.

Rubber ducks shouldn't be placed in pools or hot tubs, so someone doesn't hurt themselves and fall in while trying to get to it. While it would be a great hiding spot, they also shouldn't be put in gift shops as picking one up might look like shoplifting, especially since the duck can't speak up and defend you. Bathrooms and food service areas should be avoided for hygienic reasons, as should any place where the duck could fall into water.

