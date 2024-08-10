The Disgusting Reason To Avoid This Breakfast Food On Cruises (& What To Eat Instead)

A cruise affords passengers the opportunity to live out their dream vacation, traveling the world port by port and seeing beautiful vistas along the way. But between those experiences, the central theme often running through it all is the seemingly endless great food. With mass buffets, room service, and restaurants, the always walkable food options are everywhere at nearly all hours of the day — whether you want them or not. And while breakfast is often cited as the most important meal, it's at the massive breakfast buffets where you might want to take a bit of caution, especially around the scrambled eggs.

The issue is that, in many cases, that heaping mound of scrambled eggs tends to be lower quality because it's made from powdered eggs. It's not entirely surprising. When you're making scrambled eggs at home, it's often for just one or a few people, and many of us would never consider using powdered eggs since we'd never hear the end of it. But on cruise ships, they're often dealing with thousands of people and need enormous batches of scrambled eggs. The powdered version can be more easily stored, transported, and cooked compared to the real thing.