California's Oldest City Is A History Lover's Paradise With Vibrant Streets And Tasty Food

California is a massively big state, the third-largest in all of the U.S. after Texas and Alaska. It makes sense, then, that there are so many places to explore in the Golden State, whether you're a beach lover, nature lover, or culinary enthusiast. But one place in particular tops our list as a one-stop paradise for history buffs with a foodie interest: Old Town in San Diego.

The first permanent settlement in California was established here by Spanish missionaries back in 1769, which is why the city's Old Town neighborhood is often said to be the birthplace of the state. Today, visitors can wander its vibrant streets, visit historic sites, and chow down on some seriously tasty food.

Walking the streets of Old Town will feel like stepping back in time as you take in the preserved adobe buildings and hacienda-style architecture. Colorful shops can be found all along the ancient streets, hawking everything from homemade taffy to artisanal crafts, pottery, and traditional Mexican clothing and jewelry. Historical sites like the city's first synagogue and Victorian-era homes can be found in Heritage Park. Meanwhile, the nearby Junípero Serra Museum in Presidio Park is a must-visit for anyone who is interested in learning more about the city's beginnings. Once hunger hits, Old Town tourists won't be disappointed by the area's authentic Mexican food and other tasty offerings.

