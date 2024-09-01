California's Oldest City Is A History Lover's Paradise With Vibrant Streets And Tasty Food
California is a massively big state, the third-largest in all of the U.S. after Texas and Alaska. It makes sense, then, that there are so many places to explore in the Golden State, whether you're a beach lover, nature lover, or culinary enthusiast. But one place in particular tops our list as a one-stop paradise for history buffs with a foodie interest: Old Town in San Diego.
The first permanent settlement in California was established here by Spanish missionaries back in 1769, which is why the city's Old Town neighborhood is often said to be the birthplace of the state. Today, visitors can wander its vibrant streets, visit historic sites, and chow down on some seriously tasty food.
Walking the streets of Old Town will feel like stepping back in time as you take in the preserved adobe buildings and hacienda-style architecture. Colorful shops can be found all along the ancient streets, hawking everything from homemade taffy to artisanal crafts, pottery, and traditional Mexican clothing and jewelry. Historical sites like the city's first synagogue and Victorian-era homes can be found in Heritage Park. Meanwhile, the nearby Junípero Serra Museum in Presidio Park is a must-visit for anyone who is interested in learning more about the city's beginnings. Once hunger hits, Old Town tourists won't be disappointed by the area's authentic Mexican food and other tasty offerings.
What to do in Old Town, San Diego
In addition to Presidio Park's Junípero Serra Museum and Heritage Park, there is another area in Old Town that is home to historical sites: Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. Here, you'll find historical attractions galore, like the Casa de Estudillo. Built in 1825, it's the birthplace of the area's first paper, the San Diego Herald, and the city's first public school, the Mason Street School.
Fans of spooky stuff should check out The Whaley House Museum, a "haunted" house that dates back to 1856. Not only was it built on land where a local thief is believed to have been hanged, but it was also the home of the Whaley family, many of whom died while living there, contributing to its growing paranormal legacy over the years. Visitors can also check out El Campo Santo cemetery, where legend says some 19th-century apparitions might appear floating around the graveyard. There are ghost tours available in the area if you want to learn all the spooky history behind these sites. Walking tours in Old Town are also great for history buffs who want to explore during the day with less focus on the ghostly aspect.
To pick up some souvenirs, head to Old Town Market, which is chock full of unique items like Mexican textiles, South American art, Native and Indigenous goods, and artisan handcrafts like Mexican Day of the Dead dolls. Bazaar del Mundo is home to a plethora of vibrant, ethnic-inspired treasures, and The Johnson House is where to snag some antique and vintage outfits. Be sure to check the events calendar ahead of your visit to see what's in store; Old Town hosts some fun events each year, like the Old Town Fiesta for Cinco de Mayo and a big celebration for Día de los Muertos, or Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead holiday.
Where to eat in Old Town, San Diego
Lovers of Mexican eats will be in paradise in Old Town, where visitors can sample the neighborhood's favorite restaurants, Cafe Coyote and Casa de Reyes, for tasty grub. You can even get fresh tortillas that are made right outside by the group known endearingly as the "Tortilla Ladies" and traditional Mexican entertainment like mariachis. El Agave is a bar and restaurant with over 2,000 tequilas on the menu and experts on staff who can guide your selection and teach you all you need to know about tequila and agave spirits. In fact, they may be able to help you narrow down the selection of tequila for your favorite Cinco de Mayo cocktail recipes. Aside from boasting an extensive spirits selection, El Agave has also won multiple awards for the Mexican fare on its menu.
There's plenty more to enjoy in the dining department, so we recommend strolling around town and going where your appetite takes you. From local speakeasy Oculto 477 to a plethora of local cantinas and street food to Harney Sushi, you won't run short of lunch and dinner ideas. Eating in Old Town isn't just about grabbing a bite; many places offer live music, outdoor seating perfect for sidewalk people-watching, and architecture and décor reminiscent of the early pioneer and colonial days of California. Plus, while you're in the area, there are other fun neighborhoods to enjoy, such as San Diego's Little Italy or Coronado Island, if you have more time on your itinerary.