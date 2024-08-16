The Beautiful California City With One Of The Best Little Italys In America

Many major cities have their version of Little Italy. Of the many slices of Italy in the U.S., it's safe to say that Little Italy in San Diego (California) takes the whole pizza pie. Passing under the neighborhood's iconic landmark sign feels like stepping into a different city altogether. This sprawling neighborhood spans 48 square blocks, making it the biggest Little Italy in the entire country.

Located between the waterfront and Balboa Park, not far from picturesque Coronado Island, Little Italy is an incredible place to visit. It's home to some of San Diego's most noteworthy destinations for food and fashion, extraordinary art, and outdoor activities. Whether you're craving a messy plate of spaghetti and meatballs, an espresso and cannoli, or premium seafood, you'll be spoiled for choice in this lively part of town.

This legendary neighborhood is around 100 years old and has undergone many changes over the past century. While the area has expanded to include more than just Italian-American families and skilled workers, its heritage is still remembered and celebrated today. Plus, it's only a short road trip away from a destination known as America's Amalfi Coast. Let's dive into the history of this incredible area and the best things to see, do, eat, and drink while you're there.

