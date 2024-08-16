The Beautiful California City With One Of The Best Little Italys In America
Many major cities have their version of Little Italy. Of the many slices of Italy in the U.S., it's safe to say that Little Italy in San Diego (California) takes the whole pizza pie. Passing under the neighborhood's iconic landmark sign feels like stepping into a different city altogether. This sprawling neighborhood spans 48 square blocks, making it the biggest Little Italy in the entire country.
Located between the waterfront and Balboa Park, not far from picturesque Coronado Island, Little Italy is an incredible place to visit. It's home to some of San Diego's most noteworthy destinations for food and fashion, extraordinary art, and outdoor activities. Whether you're craving a messy plate of spaghetti and meatballs, an espresso and cannoli, or premium seafood, you'll be spoiled for choice in this lively part of town.
This legendary neighborhood is around 100 years old and has undergone many changes over the past century. While the area has expanded to include more than just Italian-American families and skilled workers, its heritage is still remembered and celebrated today. Plus, it's only a short road trip away from a destination known as America's Amalfi Coast. Let's dive into the history of this incredible area and the best things to see, do, eat, and drink while you're there.
The history of San Diego's famous Little Italy and what it's like today
Although there are many Little Italys in this country, few are as exciting to visit as the one in downtown San Diego. Established in the 1920s, this bustling district was once home to over 6,000 Italian families. The area has undergone significant shifts since then, with many families leaving the area and about 35% of the district getting dismantled after the construction of Interstate 5. However, the Little Italy Association of San Diego has been devoted to reviving this incredible community for the past 20 years, and their efforts are paying off.
Today, Little Italy is recognized as San Diego's oldest continuous-neighborhood business district. The colorful piazzas and roaming pedestrian boulevards are filled with families enjoying gelato and the delicious smell of wood-fired pizza. That said, the area now welcomes all kinds of non-Italian businesses as well, evolving into an eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, and cafés.
In addition to shopping, dining, and entertainment, San Diego's Little Italy is an oasis for art lovers with a rotation of public installations on display. The area also hosts a number of popular festivals and events, such as the Little Italy Mercato (a weekly farmer's market every Saturday), film festivals, live entertainment, and of course, the annual Taste of Little Italy culinary event.
Essential things to see, do, and taste in San Diego's Little Italy
Little Italy has six piazzas (public squares), each dedicated to a different aspect of the neighborhood's heritage. At the heart of this lively district is Piazza della Famiglia, a vast European-inspired gathering place where many of the big events take place. In addition to exploring all six piazzas, you can't leave Little Italy without playing a game of bocce ball at Amici Park and seeing the historic memorabilia at the San Diego Firehouse Museum.
You better bring your appetite because this neighborhood has endless options for authentic Italian cuisine. Grab a quick bite at the Little Italy Food Hall or take a culinary journey down "Top Chef Alley" on Kettner Boulevard, home to restaurants helmed by the city's finest chefs. If you're looking for eateries with history, Filippi's Pizza Grotto has been a beloved mainstay for over 70 years, and Mona Lisa Italian Foods has been a go-to spot for traditional family-style dining since the 1950s.
Another activity for your bucket list is lattes with a side of retail therapy. Pappalecco is a popular Italian café that serves a variety of coffee drinks alongside classic paninis. For shopping, you can hit all the local boutiques, and make sure you visit the NoLi Art and Design District, a true hidden gem for art lovers. End your visit on a sweet note with gelato from Bobboi Natural Gelato, a neighborhood favorite that uses locally sourced ingredients.