This Hidden Colorado State Park Is A Mountainous Paradise Well Worthy Of National Status
Colorado is known for its captivating mountain ranges, home to the the absolute best skiing in the U.S. in the winter, and extraordinary hikes in the summer. However, you don't need to contend with the crowds at popular destinations like Rocky Mountain National Park to experience the best natural scenery that this state has to offer. Staunton State Park is a hidden gem for outdoor adventures, with breathtaking unobstructed views of the Front Range, thrilling hikes, recreation amenities, and even a gorgeous waterfall. The best part? It's less than an hour drive from downtown Denver, as long as you don't hit traffic.
Staunton State Park is rich with both natural and human history. The land is part of a granite rock formation that is well over 1 billion years old, and the park itself was donated to the state of Colorado after being used for ranching, homesteading, and logging many years ago. Today, it is enjoyed by many visitors as a convenient escape from the busy city to a serene natural paradise teeming with wildlife and opportunities for adventure.
Incredible landscapes and wildlife at Staunton National Park
Staunton is one of the newer state parks in Colorado, having officially opened in 2013. It is located 40 miles southwest of downtown Denver, making it one of the most accessible state parks for people who live in the city. Once you arrive, the majestic scenery will make you feel a world away from the hustle and bustle.
This is an underrated Colorado national park with incredible biodiversity, as its landscapes include 10,000-foot cliffs and outcrops, streams, rivers, lush meadows, upper montane forests, and a thundering waterfall. It is surrounded by ancient granite rock formations known as the Pikes Peak batholiths that sparkle in unique shades and colors. Remember to admire them from a distance, as the rocks belong in the park and not in your pocket.
Spanning nearly 4,000 acres, Staunton National Park is also a haven for plants and animals. The park comes alive with native Colorado wildflowers in the warmer months. As with the rocks, these flowers are essential for the park's ecosystem and should not be picked. Birdwatchers may be treated to osprey, woodpecker, robin, and wren sightings. Some of the animals you may encounter include coyotes, elk, chipmunks, and Pacific martens.
The best things to see and do at Staunton National Park
Whether you're an avid hiker, a fishing enthusiast, or rock climber, Staunton National Park seemingly has something for everyone. A natural playground for outdoor adventure-seekers, the park's 30 miles of gorgeous trails beg to be explored on foot, by bike, or horseback.Individuals with disabilities can enjoy designated trails on an all-terrain motorized wheelchair, which can be reserved online for free. One of the most rewarding hikes to tackle is the trek to Elk Falls, a 10.8-mile roundtrip journey to the cascading falls and serene Elk Falls Pond.
The park is abundant with recreation amenities, including an archery range with 17 lanes and 16 targets that suit all skill levels. There are also over 400 rock climbing routes to try near the Staunton Rocks that range in difficulty, so you can work your way up to a challenge. Fishing is permitted at Davis Pond, which is stocked with rainbow trout monthly from May to September, and Elk Falls Pond which has brook trout.
When you're ready to break for lunch, you can claim one of the many picnic tables throughout the park. Be sure to check local fire restrictions before using the available charcoal grills. Visitors can also camp overnight at Staunton State Park, with 25 walk-in campsites outfitted with amenities like bear proof food storage, water hydrants, and vault toilets. The campsites are surrounded by high meadows and granite cliffs, creating ambiance for a getaway to the great outdoors.