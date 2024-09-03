This Hidden Colorado State Park Is A Mountainous Paradise Well Worthy Of National Status

Colorado is known for its captivating mountain ranges, home to the the absolute best skiing in the U.S. in the winter, and extraordinary hikes in the summer. However, you don't need to contend with the crowds at popular destinations like Rocky Mountain National Park to experience the best natural scenery that this state has to offer. Staunton State Park is a hidden gem for outdoor adventures, with breathtaking unobstructed views of the Front Range, thrilling hikes, recreation amenities, and even a gorgeous waterfall. The best part? It's less than an hour drive from downtown Denver, as long as you don't hit traffic.

Advertisement

Staunton State Park is rich with both natural and human history. The land is part of a granite rock formation that is well over 1 billion years old, and the park itself was donated to the state of Colorado after being used for ranching, homesteading, and logging many years ago. Today, it is enjoyed by many visitors as a convenient escape from the busy city to a serene natural paradise teeming with wildlife and opportunities for adventure.