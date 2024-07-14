Dramatic Cliff Views At This Underrated Colorado National Park Will Leave You Breathless

Standing at the top of Black Canyon is a thrilling experience, but unless you want to spend your entire trip looking into the canyon from whatever position you reach first, you're probably going to want to explore. You will likely visit the South Rim first since it has a visitor center. But the North Rim also provides incredible views and is even more rarely visited, so you will certainly have a more private experience of the canyon. If you're able to get there before dawn, sunrise is known to be particularly beautiful from the North Rim.

There are plenty of U.S. National Park trails that are only for experienced hikers, and Colorado is especially well known for dangerous hikes like Capitol Peak, but no matter what your fitness level, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the views here. There are many hiking trails to enjoy, like the short Chasm View Nature Trail that ends with stellar views or Oak Flat Loop Trail that takes you down a steep curved, wooded path into the canyon itself. If you're not looking to work up a sweat, you can still visit many of the canyon's best overlooks by driving South Rim Drive Road. There's no need to put on your hiking boots for this drive. Some of these overlooks, like the beautiful Tomichi Point, are extremely close to where you'll pull your car in.

