One Of The Few Places To View The Northern Lights In America Is This Quaint Midwest Vacation Town
When most people think about experiencing the northern lights, their minds typically drift to far-off destinations like Iceland, Norway, Greenland, Finland, or Canada. Even closer to home, Alaska is often the first place that comes to mind. However, there is a small town in Minnesota, along the rugged shores of Lake Superior, known for its creative roots and stunning views called Grand Marais.
Grand Marais offers a unique opportunity to experience the northern lights without leaving the continental U.S. that's also budget-friendly. Even during the peak winter months, lodging prices range between $150 to $200 a night. Just make sure to book in advance to ensure prime accommodations. This quirky town is home to Minnesota's oldest art colony, and it's a place where creativity thrives year-round. Visitors can immerse themselves in a lively cultural scene with an array of concerts, plays, and art exhibitions, all set against the backdrop of some of the most breathtaking views in the Midwest.
How to prepare to see the northern lights in Grand Marais
Before setting out on your aurora adventure, it's essential to be prepared. Make sure to check the forecast ahead of time, as clear evenings with little or no moonlight provide the best viewing conditions. Though the aurora borealis can appear year-round, the late fall and winter months are ideal, offering long nights and crisp air that heighten the chances of spotting this elusive natural wonder.
To give you an idea of how cold Minnesota mountains can get, in January, Grand Marais temperatures reach an average high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit and an average low of 8 degrees Fahrenheit. So check the forecast before you plan your trip, and when packing, prioritize warmth and comfort. The optimal time for viewing the northern lights in Grand Marais is typically between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., so be ready for a late night out under the stars.
There are many prime locations in and around Grand Marais where you can catch the auroras, each offering a different experience. Artist's Point, a scenic spot where visitors can drive up to Lake Superior and park near the Coast Guard Station, is perfect for those seeking solitude and stunning lake views. For a more elevated perspective, Pincushion Mountain is a moderate 6-kilometer hike, offering panoramic vistas that make the northern lights even more spectacular — just be sure to bring flashlights and mind your footing. Meanwhile, the Gunflint Trail is a historic driving route that winds through the wilderness and passes multiple secluded spots away from any light pollution, perfect for aurora viewing. As long as you're looking north, you should be able to see the lights.
Other activities in Grand Marais
Grand Marais is not just about the northern lights. The town receives an average of 120 inches of snow per year, making it a winter sports paradise. Whether you're into sledding, skiing, snowboarding, or snowmobiling, there's an activity for every adventurer. The town's rich winter landscape also invites cross-country skiing and snowshoeing enthusiasts to explore its trails, while those looking for a more relaxed pace can enjoy cozy fireside moments in one of the local lodges. Just 25 minutes away from Grand Marais, for instance, is Lutsen Mountains, the largest ski area in the Midwest. Michigan's remote Isle Royale national park is just over state lines in Lake Superior, accessible via ferry from Grand Portage.
Beyond the outdoor adventures, don't miss the chance to explore Grand Marais' cultural offerings. Though there are plenty of galleries, one that stands out the most is Silvertson Gallery — not only does the gallery showcase local artists, but Yelp reviewers say the gallery workers offer a fresh cup of hot tea upon arrival. Another fun activity to do with loved ones is to take a class at the North House Folk School. The school offers two-day courses on everything from sausage-making to building your own Adirondack chairs. Or for a more luxurious and relaxing experience, visitors can enjoy a soothing sauna experience at Sisu & Loyly Nordic Sauna, home to the first floating sauna in the U.S. Whether you're there for the lights or the lively atmosphere, Grand Marais promises an unforgettable experience for all who visit.