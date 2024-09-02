One Of The Few Places To View The Northern Lights In America Is This Quaint Midwest Vacation Town

Before setting out on your aurora adventure, it's essential to be prepared. Make sure to check the forecast ahead of time, as clear evenings with little or no moonlight provide the best viewing conditions. Though the aurora borealis can appear year-round, the late fall and winter months are ideal, offering long nights and crisp air that heighten the chances of spotting this elusive natural wonder.

To give you an idea of how cold Minnesota mountains can get, in January, Grand Marais temperatures reach an average high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit and an average low of 8 degrees Fahrenheit. So check the forecast before you plan your trip, and when packing, prioritize warmth and comfort. The optimal time for viewing the northern lights in Grand Marais is typically between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., so be ready for a late night out under the stars.

There are many prime locations in and around Grand Marais where you can catch the auroras, each offering a different experience. Artist's Point, a scenic spot where visitors can drive up to Lake Superior and park near the Coast Guard Station, is perfect for those seeking solitude and stunning lake views. For a more elevated perspective, Pincushion Mountain is a moderate 6-kilometer hike, offering panoramic vistas that make the northern lights even more spectacular — just be sure to bring flashlights and mind your footing. Meanwhile, the Gunflint Trail is a historic driving route that winds through the wilderness and passes multiple secluded spots away from any light pollution, perfect for aurora viewing. As long as you're looking north, you should be able to see the lights.

