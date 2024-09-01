Here's Why It Really Pays To Understand How Tipping Works In Italy

Rounding up the bill to the nearest €10 or leaving a few euros per diner is the tipping style usually seen in Italian restaurants, Katy Clarke tells Islands. She also points out that you can give a few euros to hotel staff or taxi drivers if you'd like to say thanks. But definitely carry some extra cash around if you're booking tour experiences. "For tour guides, €5-10 per person is a general rule of thumb, and for full-day experiences and drivers, you could give €20," explains Clarke.

Other experts suggest that for services like beauty treatments, a 10% tip is certainly welcome (but not necessary) in the case of exceptional service. While tipping for outstanding service is likely to be well-received, overtipping might make you stand out, as it's just not customary in Italian culture. In most cases, 10% will be sufficient, so there's no need to hold yourself to the U.S. standard of 20%. That's good to hear if you happen to be exploring Italy on a tight budget. It's also a good idea to carry around change and cash for when you do tip, as it may not always be an option to leave extra if you pay with a card.

At the end of the day, deciding to tip is a personal choice. So, while it might not be the norm in Italy, you are welcome to leave extra if you feel it's warranted or you just feel like tipping. But keep in mind that while you might expect dirty looks for failing to tip in a U.S. restaurant or salon, it's not usually expected in Italy, and the tips people do leave are typically less than what you'd see in American culture.

