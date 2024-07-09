Tourists In Italy Should Know This Simple Way To Tell If A Taxi Is Legit Or A Scam

Taxi scams are prevalent in most major cities, and if you've been overcharged by an unofficial driver, you know how frustrating it can be. In your own city, you probably recognize what an official taxi looks like, but what if you're traveling overseas? No one wants to get taken for a ride, so to speak. Before you travel to a new country, it's important to know what you're looking for, as well as the rules and customs, because it's easy to make big transportation mistakes. For example, in Italy, there is a standard look for official taxis, which is white with a meter you can see, a price list, and a visible license. If you don't see any of these things, don't take the ride.

Advertisement

That isn't all there is to it, however. You need to know where to get them, how you can find one when you're not at the airport, and all the info about flat fares. There are standard extra charges in some cases, laws about what can be charged in certain places, and a different tipping culture. It's especially important when there is a language barrier to consider. The good news is, we have the info you need to know about getting a taxi in Italy and how to avoid being scammed.