One Of Thailand's Best-Ranked Beaches Is A Slice Of Uncrowded Paradise Amongst Phuket's Big Crowds

Thailand is one of the world's most popular travel destinations and — as a country with around 2,000 miles of tropical coastline, a vibrant culture, and amazing cuisine — it's easy to see why. In fact, traveling to Thailand has become so popular that season three of the hit vacation-centered HBO series "White Lotus" will be filmed there. In general, when planning a trip to Thailand there are 10 amazing islands that you need to know about, but out of these islands the easiest to reach is probably Phuket. This is because Phuket has an international airport, making it super easy to fly to and from the island. Phuket is also the largest Thai island and is considered the jumping-off-point for trips to most islands in the Andaman Sea. However, because of this, Phuket can be quite busy.

Luckily, as such a large island, there are places in Phuket to escape the crowds — one of the best of which is Freedom Beach. Rated by World's 50 Best Beaches as number 23 in the world, Freedom Beach is a calm, secluded, and tranquil paradise located just south of the famous Patong Beach (one of the most crowded in Phuket). Despite its proximity to Patong, Freedom Beach has been able to remain secluded and "hidden" because it is a little hard to reach requiring a trip by boat or a short hike to get to the beautiful sandy shores — but if you are up for the adventure, then Freedom Beach is definitely worth the visit.