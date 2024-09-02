The Hidden Gem Florida Park With The Prettiest Beaches For A Relaxing Day Trip

If you're in the Tampa area of Florida and you're looking for a quick day trip, you're spoiled for choice. If you want to get your heart pumping, Disney World and Universal, both in Orlando, are great stops, or you can explore several of the more historical sites nearby. However, if you want to get close to the water, you don't need to settle for Tampa. Within just an hour's drive, you can go to a whole new, stunning destination with nothing but pristine beaches and turquoise water, with many adventures waiting for you in Fort De Soto.

Advertisement

This park is made up of 1,136 acres of land and five interconnected islands made up of four beaches; North Beach, East Beach, Gulf Pier Beach, and Dog Beach. There are also tide pools, which are perfect for kids to play and explore the water without worrying about strong currents or big waves sweeping them away. When you need a break from swimming, walking along the coast reveals pristine seashells and sand dollar fossils.

The beaches are amazing here, and the best part is that anyone can visit. This is a dog-friendly park, especially around Dog Beach, so make sure your dog has everything you need for a perfect vacation and get ready to hang out on the stunning sands. Also, like the best hiking trails in America for wheelchair users, the paths here are smooth and wide, and there are even beach wheelchairs available by request.

Advertisement