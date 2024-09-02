The Hidden Gem Florida Park With The Prettiest Beaches For A Relaxing Day Trip
If you're in the Tampa area of Florida and you're looking for a quick day trip, you're spoiled for choice. If you want to get your heart pumping, Disney World and Universal, both in Orlando, are great stops, or you can explore several of the more historical sites nearby. However, if you want to get close to the water, you don't need to settle for Tampa. Within just an hour's drive, you can go to a whole new, stunning destination with nothing but pristine beaches and turquoise water, with many adventures waiting for you in Fort De Soto.
This park is made up of 1,136 acres of land and five interconnected islands made up of four beaches; North Beach, East Beach, Gulf Pier Beach, and Dog Beach. There are also tide pools, which are perfect for kids to play and explore the water without worrying about strong currents or big waves sweeping them away. When you need a break from swimming, walking along the coast reveals pristine seashells and sand dollar fossils.
The beaches are amazing here, and the best part is that anyone can visit. This is a dog-friendly park, especially around Dog Beach, so make sure your dog has everything you need for a perfect vacation and get ready to hang out on the stunning sands. Also, like the best hiking trails in America for wheelchair users, the paths here are smooth and wide, and there are even beach wheelchairs available by request.
What to do in Fort De Soto
While exploring the beaches is exciting, that's not the only way you can spend a day in Fort De Soto. If you want to stay on the water, consider kayaking around the island. Didn't bring a boat? Don't worry, you can rent one. There's even a self-guided 2.25-mile canoe trail around the park if you're feeling adventurous. You can sometimes see animals like manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, and stingrays. Near the park entrance, there is also a boat ramp for bigger watercraft than kayaks and canoes. Additionally, if you want to practice before visiting the Caribbean's first kiteboarding resort, Fort De Soto, especially near East Beach, is a great place for surfing across the water with the wind to help you along.
There is also a 7-mile bike path connecting North and East Beach, as well as the fort that gives the park its name. Like with the paddleboards, if you didn't think to bring your own bike, rentals are available. Or, you can choose to walk the barrier-free nature trail, which is a 2,200-foot loop and well-paved enough to be wheelchair accessible.
Of course, you can't miss visiting the fort. It was built in the late 1800s by the US Army Corps of Engineers during the Spanish-American War. Though the fort is no longer in use and never fired a single shot, it is open for you to explore and learn.
How to get to Fort De Soto Park
To enter Fort De Soto, you don't have to pay. However, if you're bringing a vehicle expect to pay around $5 to park, including on the boat ramp. This charge is good for the whole day, so you don't have to worry about running to the car in the middle of playing on the beach to feed the meter.
There is one more hidden cost when visiting the park, and that's the road. You'll pass through a few tolls on the way to Fort De Soto. Whether you're traveling from Tampa, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, or Sarasota, the directions are roughly the same. Take Interstate 275 to Highway 682 to Highway 679, which have unavoidable tolls. Unless you own SunPass you will want to fill up your car with loose change to pay the charges.
If you're looking to avoid the fees, the only way to do so is to kayak or boat across the water. There is even a place to anchor your aquatic vehicle — an area known as The Cove, on the east side of De Soto Point. However, it is roughly six miles by watercraft, so you need to make sure you're fully equipped for the trek. Also, when you go to store your boat for the day, you cannot tie it to any structures, mangroves, benches, or vegetation. Flutes of anchors can be put into the sand of the beach as long as they don't block other visitors.