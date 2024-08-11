5 Of The Best Hiking Trails In America For Wheelchair Users, According To Reviews

Yosemite National Park is a fantastic choice for any hiker looking to experience California's natural beauty. If you want to experience the sights from the comfort of your vehicle, that's certainly possible. In fact, many of the park's most iconic views like, Half Dome, and Yosemite Falls are visible from the road, and you may be able to get driving access for some trails like Happy Isles and Mirror Lake with a handicap placard. However, if you're looking to get out on the trails your best bet may be the Yosemite Valley Floor Trail. This quiet route through the park can take more than 3 hours to complete, so come prepared for an adventure.

Advertisement

This trail has extremely high ratings across platforms, with hikers assigning it an average of 4.5 to 4.8 stars on AllTrails and Google Reviews. Not only is this a paved path, there are actually two trails along this route. The one on the right is specifically designed to be wheelchair accessible (though you might be able to manage the left trail as well, there is only one brief section with a steeper grade). Along this trail, you'll see the landscapes that make Yosemite one of the most popular national parks in the United States, including the staggering sheer granite cliff El Capitan.