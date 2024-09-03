The Unexpected Reason Why Cruise Ships Are Almost Always Painted White

Cruise ships are floating paradises with a side of weirdness that might make you reconsider taking them altogether. For starters, the fact that there are morgues built into most cruise ships might creep you out, or the fact that the water that runs through the taps that you drink, shower in, and brush your teeth with is filtered seawater (but don't worry, it's totally safe to drink). And did you know that there are nude cruises? But of all the oddities, one thing remains the same — the fact that the ships are almost always painted white. Sure, you might spot a few with fancy designs on some parts, but that bright coat of white paint is the mainstay. Why? Because it reflects sunlight, keeping the ship cool and passengers comfortable.

If you're not too familiar with modern cruise ships and are currently picturing one with a Titanic-style black hull, you're living in the past. Back when ships were powered by coal, black paint was the go-to for hiding all that coal dust. Nowadays, ships run on different, cleaner fuel, so they swapped the black for white to avoid turning the massive vessels into floating saunas. So the next time you find yourself wondering why cruise ships are painted white when they could instead be coated with fun, more vibrant colors, remember, it's basically the ship's way of wearing sunscreen.