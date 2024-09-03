This Enchanting, Overlooked Natural Phenomenon Is One Of The Caribbean's Best Attractions

Deep in the tropical forests of Grand Cayman lies a unique excursion: the Cayman Crystal Caves. These limestone caverns host a plethora of beautiful mineral formations, and tours allow you to explore several distinctive sites. Along the way, experienced guides highlight the local flora, fauna, and features of the caves and surrounding forest. This natural interlude may contrast with Grand Cayman's beach resort-centric image, but visiting the caverns is undeniably one of the best things to do in the Cayman Islands.

The caves are estimated to be 10 to 15 million years old. As sea levels have changed and the land has eroded, caverns have formed in the soft limestone. Over the centuries, rainwater worked its way through the island's porous structure, forming stalagmites and stalactites inside the caverns. Pirates are rumored to have hidden in these caves, so legends of buried treasure abound.

Even though the site has long been known to locals, it wasn't accessible to the public until tours began in 2016. In the 1990s, Christian and Ole Sorensen set out to explore all of Cayman's caves. They worked with the island's government to set up a tourist attraction at Crystal Caves, which they believed to be the best on the island. The venture took nearly two decades to complete, and only three of the 105 documented caves on Grand Cayman are open to the public.

