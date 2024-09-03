This Enchanting, Overlooked Natural Phenomenon Is One Of The Caribbean's Best Attractions
Deep in the tropical forests of Grand Cayman lies a unique excursion: the Cayman Crystal Caves. These limestone caverns host a plethora of beautiful mineral formations, and tours allow you to explore several distinctive sites. Along the way, experienced guides highlight the local flora, fauna, and features of the caves and surrounding forest. This natural interlude may contrast with Grand Cayman's beach resort-centric image, but visiting the caverns is undeniably one of the best things to do in the Cayman Islands.
The caves are estimated to be 10 to 15 million years old. As sea levels have changed and the land has eroded, caverns have formed in the soft limestone. Over the centuries, rainwater worked its way through the island's porous structure, forming stalagmites and stalactites inside the caverns. Pirates are rumored to have hidden in these caves, so legends of buried treasure abound.
Even though the site has long been known to locals, it wasn't accessible to the public until tours began in 2016. In the 1990s, Christian and Ole Sorensen set out to explore all of Cayman's caves. They worked with the island's government to set up a tourist attraction at Crystal Caves, which they believed to be the best on the island. The venture took nearly two decades to complete, and only three of the 105 documented caves on Grand Cayman are open to the public.
Journey below Grand Cayman into the Crystal Caves
The Crystal Caves tour lasts a total of 90 minutes and visits three unique caves: Open-Ceiling Cave, Roots Cave, and Lake Cave. Despite the attraction's popularity, the guided groups are small, and the knowledgeable guides keep the tour interesting. All told, you'll spend about 45 minutes in the caves and 30 minutes on the connecting nature trail.
From the main office, groups are taken by van into the forest, where a small viewing deck, gift shop, and snack bar are set up near the caves. The rest of the journey is on foot, walking along a gravel hiking trail through the hardwood canopy that connects to the caves. It's a great opportunity to view the local ecosystem while the guides point out local plants and wildlife. You might even be able to spot a parrot or two.
In addition to beautiful crystalline mineral structures, each of the three caves has unique features. Open-Ceiling Cave has an opening that allows sunlight to pour in; Roots Cave is named for the tree roots that have grown through the ceiling; and Lake Cave is home to a beautiful underground lake with crystal-clear water. In each cave, you'll likely spot fruit bats hanging out on the ceilings. The bats come and go as they wish, but they won't bother you. Lighting has also been installed in the caverns to visually enhance their stunning natural scenery.
Getting to Cayman Crystal Caves
You must pre-book a guided tour to see the Crystal Caves. You can also arrange pick-up and drop-off service right from your resort. If you have a rental car, you can drive to the site on North Side Road in Old Man Bay. If you want to make it a longer outing, you can visit nearby restaurants or the spectacular Rum Point Beach, one of the best beaches in the Cayman Islands.
The cave excursion involves walking on uneven ground and climbing staircases, so wear sturdy shoes, dress for the outdoors, and remember to stay hydrated. The weather in Grand Cayman is tropical, with average temperatures between 78 and 86 degrees year-round, so there's no bad time to visit, but it's busiest from December through February, while cheaper airline tickets and hotels can be found in October and November. No matter what time of year you come, the caves are the perfect activity for windy or rainy days when you can't participate in other local activities, like the island's world-famous snorkeling.
Hourly tours are available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven days a week, year-round, but they are closed on Good Friday and Christmas Day. Tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under. Pre-book tickets on the website or by phone, along with shuttle pickups or private tours. For bat lovers, a special Dusk to Dark Bat Tour is held some evenings at the Treehouse Restaurant, including dinner under the stars and a complimentary rum punch.