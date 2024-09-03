One Of The Most Underrated Gems On The Gulf Coast Is This Pristine Florida Island State Park
On Florida's Gulf Coast, tiny Caladesi Island lies just off the town of Dunedin. Like its neighboring twin sister, Honeymoon Island, Caladesi is a U.S. state park with stunning beaches and a natural, undeveloped environment. But this getaway destination is less crowded thanks to one key fact: Unlike Honeymoon Island, driving here is impossible.
You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of this slice of paradise — it's almost a local secret. The island is completely uninhabited, making it a favorite stop for boaters looking for a day at the beach without the swarms of tourists who favor Clearwater Beach just south.
The views from the island are unbeatable: clear, warm Gulf water, sea oat-dotted sand dunes, coastal strands and hammocks of live oaks and cabbage palms, and mangrove forests with no hint of condo buildings or pavement. This undisturbed habitat means you'll get to meet some real Florida natives, like dolphins playing in the surf, oystercatchers zipping along the tideline, ospreys searching for fish overhead, and egrets snatching up fish in the bayside shallows.
Life's a beach on Caladesi Island
Though it's not famous, the island has made a name for itself as a spectacular Florida beach that's great for people who want to avoid crowds. Doctor Stephen Leatherman (aka Doctor Beach) has listed the island as one of the ten best in the country many times. For 2024, Doctor Beach put Caladesi in the number four spot, citing its "soft and cushy" sand, "sparkling clear waters," trails, and wildlife viewing opportunities.
Popular activities for visitors include swimming, shelling, fishing, walking, kayaking, and simply lounging in the sun on the picturesque beach. Three miles of hiking trails allow you to explore the inland coastal scrub and tree hammocks. Watch for avian visitors because the island is an 'Important Bird Area' on the Great Florida Birding Trail. It's a special place, perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding, with three miles of gorgeous mangrove tunnels, creeks, and bays to explore. Kayak rentals are available from the island's concession stand.
The park offers other amenities for visitors as well, including restrooms, outdoor showers, picnic tables, and pavilions. You can even book space on the beach for weddings. There is a concession stand called the Caladesi Cafe with drinks and food. Pets are allowed on the island, but they are not allowed on the beach or the ferry, and alcohol is prohibited outside of designated areas.
Setting your course for Caladesi Island
Caladesi Island is most easily accessed by boat. If you're navigating there yourself, the park has a 108-slip marina where you can tie up for a few hours or camp overnight. On busy weekends, you'll see many small boats anchored in the sand right off the beach. No boat? No problem. The Caladesi Island Ferry operates from nearby Honeymoon Island, less than an hour's drive northwest of Tampa.
During the 20-minute boat trip across Hurricane Pass, keep your eyes peeled. The waters around Clearwater Beach and Caladesi are some of the best places in Florida to see wild dolphins. To get a little more time on the water, you might also consider a captained private boat charter or boat rental, or you can paddle to Caladesi on a rental kayak from Sail Honeymoon in calm weather. It's also possible to walk to the island from Clearwater Beach. Storms have shifted sands and created a land bridge — but it's a long trek, and you may have to wade in some spots.
Caladesi Island State Park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset every day of the year. If you come by boat, admission is $6 per boat for up to eight people. Kayakers are charged $2 per person. To take the ferry, you will be charged the entrance fee to Honeymoon Island State Park plus $18 per adult for the ride to Caladesi. The best time to visit the area is October through December, when the summer heat and humidity have dropped, but the winter crowds have not yet materialized. Average high temperatures in November are around 77 degrees Fahrenheit.