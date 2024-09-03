One Of The Most Underrated Gems On The Gulf Coast Is This Pristine Florida Island State Park

Caladesi Island is most easily accessed by boat. If you're navigating there yourself, the park has a 108-slip marina where you can tie up for a few hours or camp overnight. On busy weekends, you'll see many small boats anchored in the sand right off the beach. No boat? No problem. The Caladesi Island Ferry operates from nearby Honeymoon Island, less than an hour's drive northwest of Tampa.

Advertisement

During the 20-minute boat trip across Hurricane Pass, keep your eyes peeled. The waters around Clearwater Beach and Caladesi are some of the best places in Florida to see wild dolphins. To get a little more time on the water, you might also consider a captained private boat charter or boat rental, or you can paddle to Caladesi on a rental kayak from Sail Honeymoon in calm weather. It's also possible to walk to the island from Clearwater Beach. Storms have shifted sands and created a land bridge — but it's a long trek, and you may have to wade in some spots.

Caladesi Island State Park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset every day of the year. If you come by boat, admission is $6 per boat for up to eight people. Kayakers are charged $2 per person. To take the ferry, you will be charged the entrance fee to Honeymoon Island State Park plus $18 per adult for the ride to Caladesi. The best time to visit the area is October through December, when the summer heat and humidity have dropped, but the winter crowds have not yet materialized. Average high temperatures in November are around 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement