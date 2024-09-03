The Unexpected Reason Rick Steves Suggests Avoiding Beer From The Tap In Belgium

Rick Steves knows Europe better than most of us know our own neighborhoods, and he's never shy about dishing out his most and least favorite places on the continent. Near the top of his favorites list is Bruges, Belgium, which happens to be a little-known European destination for food lovers. But Bruges isn't just about chocolate and waffles; it's also home to what Steves swears are Belgium's best pubs. In fact, these watering holes are so iconic that beer enthusiasts will cross continents just to have a sip. But if you're planning to belly up to the bar in Bruges — or anywhere in Belgium, really — ditch the habit of ordering a beer on tap. For the best Belgian beer experience, Steves says you've got to go for the ones stored in a bottle, because, apparently, that's where they stash the really good stuff.

Sure, when you think of Europe's best beers, Germany probably pops into your head first. But in an episode of "Rick Steves' Europe Travel Guide," the travel guru makes it clear that Belgium is on par with other renowned beer countries like Germany, England, and the Czech Republic. Belgium leaves them all in the dust variety-wise, though, with around 120 different types of beer to its name. While all of them are likely to be a joy to sip, if you really want to impress your taste buds, go for the bottled varieties. Those brews have been concocted with additional fermentation — unlike those tap pours.