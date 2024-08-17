Rick Steves' Most And Least Favorite Places In Europe

When it comes to travel destinations in Europe, Rick Steves is just about the undisputed master. He can tell you where you go, what to see, and when to make those flight reservations to experience each city at its peak. It stands to reason that, after spending so much of his life traveling the continent, he would have accumulated some favorite and not-so-favorite destinations. And since he's been gallivanting abroad since the 1960s, we're sure he's got quite a laundry list of disappointments — if only we could have a beer with him and get his real, unvarnished opinions.

Steves eagerly talks about the cities and sites he loves most, but it's a little harder to identify the places he's less fond of. After all, he's trying to sell Americans on the idea of traveling through Europe, and it doesn't necessarily help to be negative. Still, over the years, Steves has made more than a few comments that clue us in on what places he would recommend wholeheartedly and what cities he might suggest fledgling travelers skip — especially if they're on their first trip to Europe and want to focus on the greatest hits. Here we have both sides of the coin: Rick Steves' best and worst picks across Europe.