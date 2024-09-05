This Brief Window Of Time Is The Best To Visit Iceland, According To Rick Steves
The magical and mystical landscape of Iceland is a draw for many travelers. In 2023, around 790,000 tourists visited this gorgeous country, with Americans as the largest group. If you haven't experienced Iceland yet, you may be wondering when to go. Should you visit in the winter for the northern lights, braving the weather and Iceland's wild winds? What about the summer when it's warmer? Travel pro Rick Steves tells us on his website that there is a window of time that is ideal for tourists, and that's from June through August. However, if you want to really experience the best part of the year, the span is even shorter. "At these northern latitudes, from about June 1 to July 15, the sun dips below the horizon for only a few hours, and it never really gets dark," he says. "Icelanders take full advantage of these days of 'midnight sun,' and so should you."
Outside of the near-endless sunshine, another reason to visit in the summer is the temperature, which he says can sometimes hit 70 degrees Fahrenheit. (The average high in June is 54 degrees, with July and August averaging 56 degrees, though it can still drop below freezing at night.) An Iceland vacation in the summer may be exactly what you're looking for if sweating on a tropical beach just isn't for you.
Visiting Iceland in the summer
Steves saysof the summer, "From June through August, days are long and the weather is at its best (though it's still unpredictable). The country bustles with sightseeing attractions open and in full swings." Sure, there will be more people, but it's hard to beat the beauty. In Iceland's summer months, you can spot adorable puffins (above), which leave the ocean and return to Iceland in late April for mating and nesting. A good spot to see them is along the Westfjords at the northwest tip of the country. You can hike through the area to see them in their habitat. Then there is the Secret Solstice Festival in Reykjavík, which celebrates the longest day of sunlight of the entire year, with music, art, and bonfires.
One famous trail that can only be done during the summer months is the Landmannalaugar-Thorsmork Trail – a four-day excursion. If you're an experienced hiker, this 32.4-mile trail takes you through colorful mountains of rhyolite, lava, glaciers, forests, and even black sand deserts. It can hit around 60 degrees Fahrenheit during the day in the summer and hit freezing at night, but you can reserve huts along the route to stay in, or camp in designated spots if you have the right gear. Another destination to hit during your Icelandic summer vacation is the Dettifoss waterfall in the northeast, which is the second most powerful waterfall in Europe. The flow is most intense in the summer, and the roads tend to be in better condition from June through August.
What to expect if you visit during the rest of the year
Even though Steves says that summer is ideal for visiting Iceland, there are benefits to other parts of the year as well. May and September may just work for you. He says they, " ... lack the vitality of summer but offer occasional good weather and minimal crowds. May is bright, with the solstice nearing, but it's chilly. September brings subtle fall colors to the fields and hillsides, and as evenings darken, the first glimpses of the northern lights." (The best time to see the northern lights in Iceland is late September through late March.)
That said, he warns that you may get snow at higher elevations, and the weather may not cooperate with what you want to do. However, Steves mentions visiting during the holidays. Do note that many things are closed during that time, and some tourist favorites like the Ring Road — the 820-mile-long loop around the country — shouldn't be attempted. However, if you do venture there during the Christmas season, visit the Hafnarfjörður Christmas Village. It features a market, crafts, traditional foods, and the Icelandic Yule Lads, which are sort of like a Santa Claus family who legend says leave gifts in a shoe left on the window sill for 13 nights straight. Finally, the famous Blue Lagoon hot springs (above) are open all year, and there is an indoor entrance for winter visits. You may even see the northern lights.