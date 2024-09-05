This Brief Window Of Time Is The Best To Visit Iceland, According To Rick Steves

The magical and mystical landscape of Iceland is a draw for many travelers. In 2023, around 790,000 tourists visited this gorgeous country, with Americans as the largest group. If you haven't experienced Iceland yet, you may be wondering when to go. Should you visit in the winter for the northern lights, braving the weather and Iceland's wild winds? What about the summer when it's warmer? Travel pro Rick Steves tells us on his website that there is a window of time that is ideal for tourists, and that's from June through August. However, if you want to really experience the best part of the year, the span is even shorter. "At these northern latitudes, from about June 1 to July 15, the sun dips below the horizon for only a few hours, and it never really gets dark," he says. "Icelanders take full advantage of these days of 'midnight sun,' and so should you."

Advertisement

Outside of the near-endless sunshine, another reason to visit in the summer is the temperature, which he says can sometimes hit 70 degrees Fahrenheit. (The average high in June is 54 degrees, with July and August averaging 56 degrees, though it can still drop below freezing at night.) An Iceland vacation in the summer may be exactly what you're looking for if sweating on a tropical beach just isn't for you.