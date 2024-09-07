This Pacific Northwest Airport Takes The Crown For Being The Best In North America

British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, is home to some incredible sights. From its family-friendly beach getaways along the coast of Vancouver Island to its adventure-filled mountain towns, it's got something for everyone. It even has North America's best airport. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was recognized at this year's Skytrax World Airport Awards as the 17th best in the world, and the number one in North America. It was beaten by primarily Asian and Middle Eastern airports and some in Europe, like Istanbul's, which is great for layovers.

The awards first started in 1999, and this year, the results determined by polling over 13 million passengers from around the world, and 570 airports were rated on things like whether they had family-friendly security lines, variety of shopping and dining, cleanliness, employee attitude, and more. Having flown through YVR multiple times, we definitely get why it ranked so highly considerings its restaurants, on-site hotel, amenities, and amazing artwork.

The best of YVR's restaurants highlight the area's diversity and local ingredients. It's got Japadog, the famous Vancouver street food that makes hot dogs topped with traditional Japanese ingredients, in both the domestic and international terminals. Salmon n' Bannock is an award-winning Indigenous owned and operated Vancouver restaurant, and opened its airport location in 2022. It's in international departures, and the only place you can get dishes like candied salmon, elk burger, and bannock — a traditional fry bread — with jam and butter.

