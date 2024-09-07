This Pacific Northwest Airport Takes The Crown For Being The Best In North America
British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, is home to some incredible sights. From its family-friendly beach getaways along the coast of Vancouver Island to its adventure-filled mountain towns, it's got something for everyone. It even has North America's best airport. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was recognized at this year's Skytrax World Airport Awards as the 17th best in the world, and the number one in North America. It was beaten by primarily Asian and Middle Eastern airports and some in Europe, like Istanbul's, which is great for layovers.
The awards first started in 1999, and this year, the results determined by polling over 13 million passengers from around the world, and 570 airports were rated on things like whether they had family-friendly security lines, variety of shopping and dining, cleanliness, employee attitude, and more. Having flown through YVR multiple times, we definitely get why it ranked so highly considerings its restaurants, on-site hotel, amenities, and amazing artwork.
The best of YVR's restaurants highlight the area's diversity and local ingredients. It's got Japadog, the famous Vancouver street food that makes hot dogs topped with traditional Japanese ingredients, in both the domestic and international terminals. Salmon n' Bannock is an award-winning Indigenous owned and operated Vancouver restaurant, and opened its airport location in 2022. It's in international departures, and the only place you can get dishes like candied salmon, elk burger, and bannock — a traditional fry bread — with jam and butter.
Find local restaurants and a luxury hotel at Vancouver International Airport
Other popular Vancouver restaurants have airport outposts, too. Sal y Limon, known for its tasty Mexican food, particularly tacos. You can find it in the U.S. terminal at YVR. Hula Poké, which has locations across British Columbia and Alberta also has one in the YVR domestic terminal and serves quick, made to order poké bowls. For fine dining, Globe @ YVR serves Pacific Northwest cuisine, featuring sustainably sourced seafood in an elegant setting that comes complete with views of the airport runways and the mountains. Along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it has a popular afternoon tea. Arrive early for your flight or plan to stay late after arrival to dine in this restaurant inside the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, which is outside of security.
Along with its fantastic restaurant, the Fairmont at YVR has all the high-end touches that you'd expect from a Fairmont hotel, like custom Le Labo scented bath products and comfy robes, which make it a luxurious pre- or post-flight stay. Rooms are sound-proofed, so even next to the runways — which some rooms are — you'll be able to sleep well. It's also got a spa, pool, and a gym if you're looking to indulge in some self-care. Even if you don't plan to stay there, you can buy a three-hour pass to use for the gym and pool — and that includes any clothing or gear you might need.
From shopping to dentistry to world-class art, Vancouver International Airport has you covered
Shopping at Vancouver International Airport is a mix of your standard airport style gift shops and stores, including a number of high end options, like Burberry, Bulgari, and Chanel. It also has some well-known Vancouver-based retailers, like Herschel Supply Company and Tentree. Along with shopping and dining options, the Skytrax World Airport Awards polled people about additional airport amenities. Some of YVR's standout features include free nursing pods, along with a walk-in doctor's office, pharmacy, and a dental clinic. Long layover? Get your teeth cleaned.
Then there's the artwork at YVR. Much of it celebrates the region's Indigenous culture, paying honor to the people who once lived on or near the land where the airport was built. It has hundreds of artworks throughout its terminals; one standout piece is "The Spirit of Haida Gwaii: The Jade Canoe." The massive sculpture in the International Terminal by Bill Reid features 13 intertwined beings. Another notable piece is "Flight," a carved wooden disc in the customs hall. It is the "world's largest Coast Salish Spindle Whorl," according to the YVR Airport website.
No one really wants to spend a lot of time in an airport — it's where you go to try and get somewhere else, it's rarely the end destination. But if you do have to spend some extra time at a North American airport, make it Vancouver's. You'll have plenty to do, see, and eat.