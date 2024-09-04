This Tourist-Friendly African Island Has Whitewashed Buildings Like Santorini Without Crowds
In 2024, Santorini received the honor of "Best Island in Europe" for the 11th consecutive year, according to the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards. As this Greek destination is already dealing with severe overtourism, you might seek an alternative vacation destination to visit instead of Santorini, and Djerba should be your choice. This lesser-known Mediterranean island is located 3.7 miles off the coast of Tunisia and offers all the beauty of Santorini's iconic whitewashed landscape, but with fewer crowds. An incredibly tourist-friendly holiday destination, it boasts not only pristine white sand beaches for relaxation, but also opportunities to delve deeper into the rich cultural heritage and ancient traditions of the region.
There is more to the Tunisian island paradise of Djerba than meets the eye. It earned UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2023, and several locations on the island were even used as filming locations for "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" in 1976. Travelers short on time can catch a flight there from Tunis, which only takes an hour. Alternatively, those wanting to take the scenic route should take a 6-hour train from Tunis Ville to Gabès, followed by a 2.5-hour bus ride to Houmt Souk. For those traveling by car, a ferry runs from Jorf on the mainland to Ajim on the island (queues are to be expected due to limited passenger capacity). Alternatively, you can take the El Katra bridge, which directly links the mainland to the island.
Discover Djerba's ancient traditions and culture
Cleverly designed to showcase the region's Berber culture, the Djerba Explore Park is perhaps best described as a museum of local heritage and history. Split into five areas — including a desert model village and shopping and leisure area — visitors will enjoy three key attractions: The Lalla Hadria Museum, Conservatory of Djerbian Heritage, and a crocodile farm, which is home to 400 Nile crocodiles (exact feeding times vary throughout the year). The model village features replica traditional houch houses, typically whitewashed with inward-facing rooms overlooking an internal patio, designed to shelter from scorching desert heat. Entry to the park costs 32.50 Tunisian dinar (approximately $10) for adults, and 21 dinar (about $7) for children.
Those looking to delve even deeper into Berber culture can venture to Guellala, a traditional village in the island's south, known for its earthenware pottery. Visitors can join pottery workshops, explore a clay quarry, and perhaps sample lamb à la gargoulette, a Tunisian specialty dish of roast lamb baked in a clay pot. The Guellala Museum, located 25 minutes by foot from the village center on the highest point of the island, features exhibits that showcase Djerban customs, art, and lifestyles.
Djerba's central hub, Houmt Souk, is also a must-visit. One of its most famous landmarks is the Borj Ghazi Mustapha, a magnificent 14th-century fortress. Located within easy reach of the fishing port, entry into the castle costs just 8 dinar. The colorful marketplace of Bazaar Houmt Souk is also worth exploring, whether you are keen to sharpen your haggling skills or simply want to sip mint tea.
Try water sports or watch the sunset on the Mediterranean Sea
Alongside its well-preserved Berber heritage and unique architecture, the island is also a popular beach destination. White sand beaches dotted with palm trees and clear, shallow waters make Djerba a favorite among sunbathers and water sports enthusiasts alike. Sidi Mahrez Beach in the northeastern "Zone Touristique" is a beautiful spot to relax and sunbathe. Thrillseekers looking to explore the seabed and impressive shipwreck sites around the island should book with Djerba Dive Center, one of the best scuba diving schools on the island. They offer courses for beginners wanting to learn how to dive, as well as organized diving trips for professional scuba divers.
If underwater activities aren't for you, Djerba still has plenty of other ways to enjoy its tranquil turquoise waters. From paddle boating to catamaran rental, Yacht Club Ulysse provides the ideal setting for water sports. Sidi Jmour and Sidi Yati are considered the best scenic beach spots for sunset chasers. WildyNess offers the unique opportunity to join a 2-hour sunset kayaking trip to watch the sun slip away below the Mediterranean Sea. Peak season in Djerba is during the months of June to September, when temperatures hover upwards of 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and the sea is warm, ideal for snorkeling and diving activities. However, visiting between March and May is ideal for those seeking cooler weather and fewer tourist numbers.