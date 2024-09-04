This Tourist-Friendly African Island Has Whitewashed Buildings Like Santorini Without Crowds

In 2024, Santorini received the honor of "Best Island in Europe" for the 11th consecutive year, according to the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards. As this Greek destination is already dealing with severe overtourism, you might seek an alternative vacation destination to visit instead of Santorini, and Djerba should be your choice. This lesser-known Mediterranean island is located 3.7 miles off the coast of Tunisia and offers all the beauty of Santorini's iconic whitewashed landscape, but with fewer crowds. An incredibly tourist-friendly holiday destination, it boasts not only pristine white sand beaches for relaxation, but also opportunities to delve deeper into the rich cultural heritage and ancient traditions of the region.

There is more to the Tunisian island paradise of Djerba than meets the eye. It earned UNESCO World Heritage Site status in 2023, and several locations on the island were even used as filming locations for "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" in 1976. Travelers short on time can catch a flight there from Tunis, which only takes an hour. Alternatively, those wanting to take the scenic route should take a 6-hour train from Tunis Ville to Gabès, followed by a 2.5-hour bus ride to Houmt Souk. For those traveling by car, a ferry runs from Jorf on the mainland to Ajim on the island (queues are to be expected due to limited passenger capacity). Alternatively, you can take the El Katra bridge, which directly links the mainland to the island.

