The Popular Caribbean Destination Where Food Poisoning Is Common

The Dominican Republic attracts millions of tourists each year, and it's not hard to see why. This Caribbean gem boasts one of the largest water parks in the region and offers a taste of luxury villa life without the luxury price tag. Plus, it also served as one of the filming locations in "Love Is Blind" Season 6, so yeah, it's got some serious pull. But while the Dominican Republic has plenty to brag about, it's also earned a not-so-glamorous reputation for something else: food poisoning. It's unfortunately a recurring issue, especially among tourists.

According to Forbes Advisor's 2023 Holiday Sickness Index, which pored over roughly 2.4 million online forums for keywords like "salmonella" and "E. coli" — two bacteria commonly responsible for the food-borne illness — Punta Cana, a popular resort town, emerged with a travel bug index of 90.4. This unfortunate distinction places it at the top of the list of destinations where tourists have the highest chance of getting sick.

But the problem isn't new. In 2017, CBC reported on a destination wedding in Punta Cana that was derailed when the couple and many of their guests were hospitalized due to "severe food poisoning." And a few years earlier, in 2013, The Guardian detailed a case in which a resort in San Juan was held accountable for the food poisoning of 60 children, resulting in a settlement of over £1.9 million. While the Dominican Republic has undeniable attractions, the risks to your health are something every traveler should be aware of.

