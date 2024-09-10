This Striking Italian Beach Is Ranked As The Best In All Of Europe

While the Mediterranean climate is known for being pleasant the year around, some months are better than others to enjoy the region's beaches. July and August are peak summer, meaning tourists abound. A useful hack for vacationing in Italy is to plan your visit in September, when you still get to enjoy summer vibes, but with fewer crowds and lower prices. The sea is calm between June and October, so you get the benefit of that window as well.

The other crucial factor to consider is how you'll get to the beach. While the hike rewards you with spectacular views, it is almost 4 miles of steep, rocky terrain and can take about 2 hours each way. You'll also have to carry food, water, and (the optional) wine in addition to regular beach supplies like towels and snorkeling gear. If you do decide to hike, you can drive up to Sentiero Cala Mariolu outside the town of Baunei, which is where the trail starts. On the way, visit the Church of San Pietro, which looks particularly striking amidst the Mediterranean shrubbery.

The other option to reach Cala Mariolu is by boat and there are several companies that offer services to take you to the beach at various times during the day. This is the easier way to get to the beach. It's best to try and get a service that runs early in the morning so you can beat the crowds. And if you're staying in the area for a while, here's how to spend a week exploring all that northern Sardinia has to offer.

