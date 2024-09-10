This Striking Italian Beach Is Ranked As The Best In All Of Europe
It's not like anyone needed more reasons to visit Italy, but as it so happens, the Mediterranean country that's replete with some of the world's best food, art, architecture, and historical cities also boasts one of the world's best beaches. In a 2024 ranking by The World's 50 Best Beaches, Italy's Cala Mariolu beach ranked as the best beach in Europe and the second best in the entire world, beaten only by a sandy stretch in the Virgin Islands.
As you may imagine, Cala Mariolu has clear blue waters teeming with colorful fish. The small cove is surrounded by striking white cliffs, making the view even more dramatic. To make the list, a beach also needed to be relatively less crowded, quiet, and have easily swimmable waters — all of which Cala Mariolu achieves with aplomb. Situated on the eastern coast of the island of Sardinia off the coast of Italy, this beach is only accessible by boat or a picturesque hike. Visitors to the beach are also limited to ensure it is preserved. All of this helps retain Cala Mariolu as the slice of paradise that truly lives up to its lofty position as one of the best beaches in the world.
Cala Mariolu is a pristine beach with striking features
The beach derives its name from the Italian word "mariolo,"which means rogue or thief and was used to describe the monk seals that seemingly populated the area at one point and stole catch from the local fisherman. While you're unlikely to see seals, Cala Mariolu is rich in marine flora and fauna, making it an ideal snorkeling spot. Look up, and you're likely to see local birds like peregrine falcons, eagles, and shags dotting the white cliffs. And, talking of cliffs, these white rockfaces loom up to 500 meters around the beach, making it feel truly closed off from the rest of the world. If you're motivated enough, you can hike up one of the cliffs and soak in breathtaking views of the cove and the surrounding water and reefs.
The beach itself is speckled with white and pink pebbles, which has earned Cala Mariolu another name — Ispuligidenìe. It is divided into two coves, with the smaller one being even more picturesque. Arrive early enough and you can pick a spot in the small cove, which feels intimate even on busy days. While not being the easiest beach to access keeps Cala Mariolu relatively pristine, things can get a little crowded during the summer months and the beach's limit of 700 people is pretty generous.
Planning your visit to Cala Mariolu
While the Mediterranean climate is known for being pleasant the year around, some months are better than others to enjoy the region's beaches. July and August are peak summer, meaning tourists abound. A useful hack for vacationing in Italy is to plan your visit in September, when you still get to enjoy summer vibes, but with fewer crowds and lower prices. The sea is calm between June and October, so you get the benefit of that window as well.
The other crucial factor to consider is how you'll get to the beach. While the hike rewards you with spectacular views, it is almost 4 miles of steep, rocky terrain and can take about 2 hours each way. You'll also have to carry food, water, and (the optional) wine in addition to regular beach supplies like towels and snorkeling gear. If you do decide to hike, you can drive up to Sentiero Cala Mariolu outside the town of Baunei, which is where the trail starts. On the way, visit the Church of San Pietro, which looks particularly striking amidst the Mediterranean shrubbery.
The other option to reach Cala Mariolu is by boat and there are several companies that offer services to take you to the beach at various times during the day. This is the easier way to get to the beach. It's best to try and get a service that runs early in the morning so you can beat the crowds. And if you're staying in the area for a while, here's how to spend a week exploring all that northern Sardinia has to offer.