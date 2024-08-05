The Oldest City In Italy Is An Underrated Ancient Gem Where History Lovers Will Thrive

If you're a history buff or just love exploring the past, you'll know of Italy's landmarks. Perhaps you've been to Rome's awe-inspiring Appian Way (lined with tombs and memorials) or the iconic Colosseum to dream of its ancient gladiatorial battles. However, if you plan on being in the lovely Puglia region, with its whitewashed houses and sunny weather, you should visit an ancient city called Matera. It is so ancient that it's the second longest continuously inhabited spot after Jordan's Petra. It is understandably a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is truly unique. The city of Matera has been inhabited since the Paleolithic Age, and many of those who've resided there over the centuries had dwellings carved right out of the soft tufa rock.

These places are called "sassi" ("rock" in Italian), and there are homes, cisterns, churches, and tombs carved out of it. People lived there without heat or running water, and the community eventually became run down and impoverished. In the 1950s, the government made people leave and move to a different part of the city. However, in the 1980s, people moved back and renovated these ancient structures; you can even stay in one now. How can you resist?