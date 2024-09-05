This Vibrant Desert State Park In Arizona Is A Hiker's Paradise With Sizable Campsites

The enigmatic name of Lost Dutchman State Park is the first clue that this is no ordinary place! According to legend, pioneer and gold miner Jacob Waltz hid a vast stockpile of gold somewhere in the Superstition Mountains. Many fortune-seekers have spent the intervening 150 years searching for the hidden treasure without success. The Superstition Mountain Museum, located not far from the Lost Dutchman State Park, provides more information on the mystery of Waltz's hidden bounty, but while visiting the park, search for clues yourself on the 2.4-mile Treasure Loop hiking trail.

Advertisement

Because you never know just what you'll discover and where, make sure to try the park's other diverse hiking trails as well. There are several trails with easy to moderate designations that run for less than a mile, including the Prospector's View Trail and Jacob's Crosscut Trail. Both are threaded to the Treasure Loop Trail, so you can mix and match to suit your hiking preferences.

For those looking for a more strenuous route, the challenging, steep Siphon Draw Trail offers incredible views. Those with ample hiking experience can attempt the Flatiron hiking trail, a 5-mile roundtrip that takes you up 2,000 feet of elevation to the top of the Flatiron peak. Whichever activity you choose, always make sure to follow our essential solo hiking safety tips — wear appropriate footwear, carry enough water, and use sun protection to guarantee a good day out.

Advertisement