This Vibrant Desert State Park In Arizona Is A Hiker's Paradise With Sizable Campsites
Arizona has plenty of beautiful and notable locations — the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly, and the Hoover Dam to name only a few. One place that you may not have heard of but is equally deserving of a visit is Lost Dutchman State Park. Located just 40 miles by car to the east of Phoenix, Lost Dutchman State Park is small but mighty. It's 320 acres of gorgeous mountains, trails, and wilderness (compared to the 91,696 acres of Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park), an underappreciated historical gem offering up the calmness of nature, a mystery of lost treasure, and excellent hiking and camping opportunities. The surrounding Sonoran Desert is home to bobcats, coyotes, Gila monsters, deer, collared peccaries, and many varieties of wildflowers, all of which might be seen during a visit to the park.
Lost Dutchman's proximity to Phoenix makes it a tempting destination for a day trip from the city. But the park provides enough activities to warrant more than just a day spent there. It has 10 trails for hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian usage as well as a variety of overnight options for visitors to choose from, including RV sites and rental cabins.
Hiking with legends of lost treasure and wonderful vistas
The enigmatic name of Lost Dutchman State Park is the first clue that this is no ordinary place! According to legend, pioneer and gold miner Jacob Waltz hid a vast stockpile of gold somewhere in the Superstition Mountains. Many fortune-seekers have spent the intervening 150 years searching for the hidden treasure without success. The Superstition Mountain Museum, located not far from the Lost Dutchman State Park, provides more information on the mystery of Waltz's hidden bounty, but while visiting the park, search for clues yourself on the 2.4-mile Treasure Loop hiking trail.
Because you never know just what you'll discover and where, make sure to try the park's other diverse hiking trails as well. There are several trails with easy to moderate designations that run for less than a mile, including the Prospector's View Trail and Jacob's Crosscut Trail. Both are threaded to the Treasure Loop Trail, so you can mix and match to suit your hiking preferences.
For those looking for a more strenuous route, the challenging, steep Siphon Draw Trail offers incredible views. Those with ample hiking experience can attempt the Flatiron hiking trail, a 5-mile roundtrip that takes you up 2,000 feet of elevation to the top of the Flatiron peak. Whichever activity you choose, always make sure to follow our essential solo hiking safety tips — wear appropriate footwear, carry enough water, and use sun protection to guarantee a good day out.
Staying overnight in the Superstition Mountains
The perfect way to wrap up a hike is to relax in the open with a nice cold drink. And of course, it's more than tempting to simply stay the night. Stargazing, while grilling hotdogs and roasting marshmallows to the sounds of the nocturnal critters of the Sonoran Desert, is one of the ultimate outdoors experiences. Luckily, Lost Dutchman State Park has multiple ways to enjoy its surroundings after dark.
For those traveling to Lost Dutchman in an RV, or those planning to erect tents, the park has 135 sizable campsites, 68 of which are provided with electric and water hookups. All sites have a picnic table and fire pit at their disposal, and there are no restrictions on RV size. Campers are encouraged to register online or call the park office, but they are also free to simply show up in the park and try their luck. Make sure you check if there are any fire restrictions in effect before you light a campfire, though.
For anyone wanting to try something a little different, there are five cabins available in the park. Each can hold up to six occupants, and fitted with both heat and air conditioning, meaning you'll have comfort regardless of what the weather is like. Make sure you take all the camping gear you'll need to make your adventure comfortable and relaxing.