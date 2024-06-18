This Challenging, Steep Trail In Arizona Rewards Hikers With Unparalleled Views

There are many U.S. national and state park trails that are only for experienced hikers, and the Flatiron Hike is one of them. You'll want to train for it unless you have recently done similarly challenging climbs, and when it is time to attempt it, you're going to want to start early so that the sun is behind the mountains at the beginning. That way you can hike without the hot Arizona sun beating down on you for as long as possible. Just be aware that it will probably be hotter for your return journey, and going back down isn't that much easier than going up.

This is one hike that you'd be wise to take slowly. There will probably be others on the trail around you, but don't let that make you feel rushed. This is hard work in the hot sun, and you do not want to slip. In the past, there have been fatalities in this area from people who overheated while hiking — so pay attention to any signs your body is giving you that you're reaching dangerous levels of exhaustion. You should also be extremely careful if you decide to relax and take photos at the top.

Tragically, in 2022 a hiker fell attempting to take a photo of the incredible view. If this hike seems like it's too much for you at the moment, it's still worth visiting Lost Dutchman and appreciating the mountains from the ground below.

