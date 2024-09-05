One Of The Most Underrated Cities In America, According To Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown kicked off her list of "Historic Places to Visit in the U.S.A." with Philadelphia. As the nation's original capital, the home of the Liberty Bell, and the site of the Declaration of Independence signing, the city is rich with well-preserved American history. Brown suggests picking up a map at the Visitor's Center and then winding your way through the most walkable city in America. Philadelphia's Historic District, in the heart of the city, is home to Independence Hall, where you can see where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are available online. Steps away, the Museum of the American Revolution contains Colonial Era artifacts, artwork, and exhibits that give an interactive overview of the birthplace of the United States. Adult tickets go for $22 online, and the museum is open daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

While it isn't exactly a historic monument, the Rocky Statue is a frequently visited site, drawing in tens of thousands of "Rocky" film fans a year to snap photos with the towering Sylvester Stallone replica. Erected in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the famous scene of Stallone running up the steps was filmed, the statue is a must-see landmark. Once you've run up the iconic steps, be sure to take a walk around the museum itself. Operating hours begin at 10 a.m., Thursday thru Monday. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for anyone under 18. As one of the nation's largest art museums, its expansive collection boasts over 240,000 works, including Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso paintings, a 14th-century Buddhist temple, and a sculpture garden. It's a Philadelphia gem you won't want to miss.

