One Of The Most Underrated Cities In America, According To Samantha Brown
When compared to major East Coast landmarks like New York City and Boston, Philadelphia may rank lower in popularity as a travel destination. However, after visiting the city in 2009, renowned globetrotter and TV host Samantha Brown deemed it "one of the most underrated, fabulous cities we have in the United States." Featuring the Pennsylvanian metropolis on her Travel Channel Show "Samantha Brown's Great Weekends," she has repeatedly sung high praises for its walkability, affordability, delicious food, and stunning sites.
Though its unsavory reputation for rude residents, high crime rates, and raging Rocky Balboa fans prove it's not always sunny in Philadelphia, according to Brown, there are plenty of things to love about the City of Brotherly Love. From enjoying mouthwatering meals to exploring historic hotspots, Brown's passion for Philadelphia rings as loud and clear as a pre-cracked Liberty Bell. If you're craving a big-city adventure on the East Coast but you aren't feeling a New York City vacation stuffed with Times Square tourist traps or a journey to the current nation's capital of Washington D.C., the unsung hero of the East Coast, Philadelphia, may be just the ticket.
Philadelphia cuisine is world-famous
Philadelphia boasts many iconic foods in its local cuisine, from soft pretzels to tomato pies. Ranking among them is the Philly cheesesteak, world-famous but rarely done right outside of its own turf. From delis and diners to food trucks and marketplaces, cheesesteak-lovers can find the city's best local eateries almost anywhere in Philly and pick up a hoagie-wrapped treat. The birthplace of the original Philly cheesesteak, Pat's King of Steaks, is a popular locale amongst tourists, operating 24/7 like its rival restaurant, Geno's Steaks, around the corner. According to a Tripadvisor visitor, both joints are constantly hopping, but if there's a line at one restaurant, you can always try to queue for the other. Further east, the famous Reading Terminal Market is home to over 80 locally owned stands, many of which boast versions of the beloved sandwich. You can also explore the thriving Pennsylvania Dutch food scene, featuring merchants with offerings of Amish-style pretzels and hand-rolled doughnuts.
If you want to follow in Brown's footsteps, visit Yards Brewing Co., which she visited on the "Philly on a Budget" episode of her Travel Channel show. Housed in a garage-style locale, the brewery and taproom offers a rotating selection of brews, 8-bit arcade games, and an all-day food menu. Sink your teeth into the Chicken Cheesesteak sandwich, or try the Cheesesteak Eggrolls on their appetizer menu.
Samantha Brown recommends hitting up Philly's food trucks
On her Travel Channel show, Brown recommended visiting the city's food trucks to bite even further into the local cuisine scene. In the episode "Philly on a Budget," Brown listed her top five ways to save money while traveling through the city, ranking "eating at food trucks" as No. 3. Scattered throughout the city are mobile eateries that serve everything from classic deli fare at T&N Homemade Kitchen to sweet treats at Creme Brolee. For a complete selection, every April, the city is home to the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival, where you can find food and drink trucks and local vendors to satisfy any craving.
After munching your way through the city's iconic eats, you can drink in the nightlife through an assortment of bars, ranging from swanky rooftop bars like Attico to beloved laidback dive bars like Dirty Frank's. Since Philadelphia is passionate about sports, be sure to check out one of their many great sports bars and taverns. Founding Father's Sports Bar & Grill features wall-to-wall TVs to catch the latest game or enjoy a quiz night while enjoying a craft beer. Nearby, McGillin's Olde Ale House, the city's oldest tavern, serves 30 regional brews on draft in a historic atmosphere.
The city is rich with history
Samantha Brown kicked off her list of "Historic Places to Visit in the U.S.A." with Philadelphia. As the nation's original capital, the home of the Liberty Bell, and the site of the Declaration of Independence signing, the city is rich with well-preserved American history. Brown suggests picking up a map at the Visitor's Center and then winding your way through the most walkable city in America. Philadelphia's Historic District, in the heart of the city, is home to Independence Hall, where you can see where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are available online. Steps away, the Museum of the American Revolution contains Colonial Era artifacts, artwork, and exhibits that give an interactive overview of the birthplace of the United States. Adult tickets go for $22 online, and the museum is open daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
While it isn't exactly a historic monument, the Rocky Statue is a frequently visited site, drawing in tens of thousands of "Rocky" film fans a year to snap photos with the towering Sylvester Stallone replica. Erected in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the famous scene of Stallone running up the steps was filmed, the statue is a must-see landmark. Once you've run up the iconic steps, be sure to take a walk around the museum itself. Operating hours begin at 10 a.m., Thursday thru Monday. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for anyone under 18. As one of the nation's largest art museums, its expansive collection boasts over 240,000 works, including Vincent van Gogh and Pablo Picasso paintings, a 14th-century Buddhist temple, and a sculpture garden. It's a Philadelphia gem you won't want to miss.