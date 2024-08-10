This City Takes The Crown For Being America's Most Walkable (& It's Not NYC)

It's difficult to say what defines a city as walkable. Features tend to include ample sidewalks where traffic can be avoided, nice things to look at while walking on those sidewalks, and cool attractions you can duck into to get out of the sun. But the defining feature of a walkable city is usually an online list that designates a city walkable, whether people agree or not. In this case, the walkable winner is Philadelphia, as voted by USA Today, for the second year in a row. It has some of the worst-rated traffic in the country, so perhaps locals are being encouraged to get out of the car and walk.

Those below Philadelphia on the walkable podium include Providence, Rhode Island, then Key West, Florida, St. Augustine, Florida, and New Orleans. New York City came in at a distant eighth place, which may be a tad surprising considering it has some of the most sidewalks in the country (not that parking is easy there). But walkability is about more than sidewalks.