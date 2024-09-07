This Common Mistake At Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Will Cost You Thousands

It may sound offhand like an pretty steep charge, but this isn't like getting a cat out of a tree or locking your keys in the car. People have been getting stuck for years, and the cost of a rescue can be in the ballpark of $652. But that's when the water levels are low enough that rescue crews can take an ATV down the beach from a nearby village to where someone is stranded. When the lake is higher, as the warning sign makes clear: "The only way out is up."

Advertisement

In that scenario, the National Park Service may send someone down with food and water to assist the hiker. More complicated rescues require assistance from firefighting organizations, and crews must sometimes do advanced rescues that involve multiple personnel using 1,400-feet of rope to hoist the stranded hikers up from below. It's also possible, though ultimately rare, to deploy a 30-foot fire rescue boat to the area.

It's not the park that will charge thousands for a rescue, but if other organizations are requited to provide assistance, that's when the major costs can come in.