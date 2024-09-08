Europe's Second-Smallest Country Is An Underrated Mediterranean Slice Of Coastal Paradise

A coastal paradise smaller than the footprint of New York City's Central Park, Monaco is a tiny Mediterranean country tucked along the French Riviera. Despite its minute size, Monaco has a big reputation as the luxurious playground for billionaires and celebrities, who in turn build on the country's historic aura of glitz and glamor. Despite its unequivocal siren call for those seeking the high life, the second-smallest country in the world is one of Europe's least visited, observing less than 350,000 visitors in 2023. In comparison, Monaco's European neighbor, France, reported an impressive 100 million visitors, making it the continent's most visited country. France surrounds Monaco on three sides, and picturesque hidden gems in the French Riviera often rival the small principality. The large disparity of visitation notwithstanding, Monaco is noting growth in its tourism numbers from previous years. However, it still remains an underrated destination.

What prospective travelers may not realize is that there's more to Monaco than meets the designer-sunglass-clad eye. While events like the Monaco Grand Prix and activities like shopping at the Grand Circle paint a picture of Monaco as a mecca of extravagance, this coastal country boasts a variety of equally underrated and unique offerings. Visitors will perhaps find that they're more spoiled for choice than they thought they would be, as Monaco embraces a new era of travel that focuses on cultures and sustainability. With an incredibly rich history of art and preservation, and modern initiatives to re-introduce nature to Monte Carlo's streets, you'll find that Monaco is an under-the-radar destination that isn't just reserved for the rich and famous, but broadly welcomes visitors.

