Europe's Second-Smallest Country Is An Underrated Mediterranean Slice Of Coastal Paradise
A coastal paradise smaller than the footprint of New York City's Central Park, Monaco is a tiny Mediterranean country tucked along the French Riviera. Despite its minute size, Monaco has a big reputation as the luxurious playground for billionaires and celebrities, who in turn build on the country's historic aura of glitz and glamor. Despite its unequivocal siren call for those seeking the high life, the second-smallest country in the world is one of Europe's least visited, observing less than 350,000 visitors in 2023. In comparison, Monaco's European neighbor, France, reported an impressive 100 million visitors, making it the continent's most visited country. France surrounds Monaco on three sides, and picturesque hidden gems in the French Riviera often rival the small principality. The large disparity of visitation notwithstanding, Monaco is noting growth in its tourism numbers from previous years. However, it still remains an underrated destination.
What prospective travelers may not realize is that there's more to Monaco than meets the designer-sunglass-clad eye. While events like the Monaco Grand Prix and activities like shopping at the Grand Circle paint a picture of Monaco as a mecca of extravagance, this coastal country boasts a variety of equally underrated and unique offerings. Visitors will perhaps find that they're more spoiled for choice than they thought they would be, as Monaco embraces a new era of travel that focuses on cultures and sustainability. With an incredibly rich history of art and preservation, and modern initiatives to re-introduce nature to Monte Carlo's streets, you'll find that Monaco is an under-the-radar destination that isn't just reserved for the rich and famous, but broadly welcomes visitors.
Underrated activities to do in Monaco
Known as the "City of Princes," Monaco's underrated activities don't have much to do with wealth and luxury, but more with exploring the natural wonder of the French Riviera. In spite of its small size, Monaco dedicates more than 20% of its landmass to gardens and parks, including public trails on which visitors are encouraged to explore its reforestation efforts. The more popular public gardens include the Princess Grace Rose Garden, the Japanese Gardens, and the Exotic Gardens (slated to re-open in 2025), but nature lovers can't miss the Monaco Botanical Centre, an impressive greenhouse that holds over 10,000 plant specimen. The trails and gardens offer free admission to visitors, making it budget-friendly.
Another terrific find in Monaco is the Oceanographic Museum, operated by the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco. The museum houses several exhibitions that are great for multi-generational travel groups. Here, visitors can ogle at large aquariums, marvel at a sea-life-themed cabinet of curiosities, and learn about Monaco's dedication to maritime research. The museum also offers joint tickets with some of the other historic sites around Monaco, like the Prince's Palace, facilitating an easy, one-stop shop for the country's highlights.
However, one of the most underrated activities Monaco has to offer is the annual Festival International Du Cirque De Monte Carlo, the International Circus Festival hosted in Monte Carlo. Every January, Monaco's principal city transforms into one big high top, showcasing global circus talent and awarding prizes to exceptional acts. The public is welcome to book tickets to watch these showcases, with prize winning acts filling out a robust schedule of shows over a 10-day period.
What Monaco is most known for
Monaco's most famous activities and sites are popular for a reason — they're exciting, engaging, and oh-so-ritzy, so they're worth a try. For travelers looking for a bit of glam, Monaco is known for its luxury shopping boutiques. That glamor is rivaled by the country's race car culture, given Formula 1's annual Monaco Grand Prix event. And of course, Monaco is full of Instagram-friendly backdrops, like the winding streets of Monaco-Ville or the superyachts docked in Fontvieille.
If you're looking to lean into the Monegasque billionaire lifestyle, then pay a visit to Monaco's world-renowned casinos. Monte Carlo's nightlife is impeccably flashy and both the Casino Cafe de Paris and the Casino de Monte-Carlo offer different flavors of nightly fun. While the Casino de Monte-Carlo is everything you'd imagine in a James Bond film, the Casino Cafe de Paris is a more lighthearted spot reminiscent of Las Vegas. Both are in proximity to Monaco's most popular restaurants, including famed Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse's Le Louis XV. And incidentally, one of the best hotel spas in the Mediterranean, the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, is a short drive away, so you can end your glam night with some relaxation.
The moral of this Monegasque tale is that the idea of glitz shouldn't scare you, but rather it's a reminder to travelers that there's much more to a destination than what appears on the surface. Monaco's surprisingly underrated sites and activities complement its more famous ones, and neither of them exclusively define what it means to explore this tiny Mediterranean enclave. Come to Monaco for some fun in a coastal paradise, but stay to explore its under-the-radar and unique offerings.