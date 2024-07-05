This Little-Known Beach Town Is A Picturesque Hidden Gem In The Crowded French Riviera

Sometimes, it's worth skipping the most popular destinations in favor of lesser-known alternatives. When traveling to France, for example, you might want to head to the vibrant and budget friendly city of Lille or choose the food capital of France with a visit to Lyon instead of spending all your time in Paris. Similarly, if you've always dreamed of taking a trip to the French Riviera, but are turned off by the crowds in popular locations like Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez, the small town of Menton might be just what you're looking for.

Although not remote, Menton is much quieter than its surrounding neighbors. Less than an hour from both Monaco and Nice, Menton sits in the southeast corner of the country, close to the border of Italy. It's a town that represents the region, serving up both Italian and French fare while delivering on the architecture and greenery associated with the Mediterranean. It sits along the coast, so beaches are readily accessible, yet it features towering snow-capped Alps in the backdrop. These are just some of the reasons this darling is known as the "Pearl of France".