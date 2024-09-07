Swim In Some Of The World's Most Radiant Turquoise Water At One Of Australia's Best-Ranked Beaches

The reefs at Turquoise Bay are part of Ningaloo Marine Park — recognized by UNESCO — which spans across 200 miles along the coastline. The Marine Park is headed by the Western Australian Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, offering the reef a protected status where conservation is prioritized. Its remote location makes it the ultimate bucket list location for beach lovers, particularly because it is not as crowded as other beaches in Australia.

Turquoise Bay is split into two zones: the Bay Loop and the Drift Loop. Bay Loop on the northern side is the ideal spot for those looking to take a dip in the sea and sunbathe in the crystal-clear, warm water. Here, currents are not as strong as those in the south sandbar, making it a safer spot for families. Despite the fact there isn't as much to see underwater in this area, it is still breathtakingly beautiful.

The Drift Loop area offers more diversity of fish and sea creatures. A natural current flows from south to north, allowing you to gently float along the reefs. Be careful, though, not be pulled out to sea by paying close attention to markers. It's important to take care and safely snorkel around coral reefs to ensure the longevity of marine life in the area — It's easy to make mistakes when snorkeling for the first time. The coral reefs at Turquoise Bay are home to over 200 types of coral and hundreds of types of fish, mammals, and reptiles. Alongside a myriad of colorful fish and sea anemones, visitors to Turquoise Bay have also shared sightings of whitecap reef sharks, eagle rays, cowtail stingrays, and sea turtles. This biodiversity is a testament to the health of this protected underwater area.

