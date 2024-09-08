Eat Your Way Through This Iconic City Well Recognized As One Of Europe's Best For Foodies

The Mediterranean diet includes olive oil, lentils, whole grains, and vegetables. (Don't forget the wine!) Most of Madrid's authentic dishes contain some combination of these ingredients and more. Pisto manchego, in particular, has many of these components, like zucchini, tomatoes, onion, garlic, peppers, and olive oil. It's a stew-like dish that's a great alternative for vegetarians. The local cuisine also places a heavy focus on proteins, including fresh seafood. One popular dish is a calamari roll (bocadillo de calamares), or you can go off the beaten path and order grilled Galician octopus (Pulpo a la Gallega), which comes from the nearby town of Galicia.

While this diet tries to limit red meat, cocido madrileño is a typical dish embedded into Madrid's culture. It consists of chickpeas, tomatoes, carrots, onions, veal, chicken, beef, juices from the meat, and, of course, olive oil. According to Cleveland Clinic, the Mediterranean diet provides many benefits, like lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease and helping you live longer, so eating your way through Madrid could just be the healthy change you were searching for!

Madrid is also home to comfort food that has tourists from all over the world begging to taste the fried, greasy goodness. A serving of churros con chocolate, for example, is one of the most sought-after treats. The cinnamon fried dough dipped in warm chocolate sauce is a crowd favorite. Make sure to stop by Chocolatería San Ginés, one of the oldest chocolate shops in the capital city, which opened in 1894. With over 58,000 Google reviews, it ranks 4.4 stars, backed up by glowing ratings and pictures, so it's a promising café to visit during your city tour.

