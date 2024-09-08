Eat Your Way Through This Iconic City Well Recognized As One Of Europe's Best For Foodies
Trying traditional Spanish cuisine might just be at the top of the list for travelers visiting Madrid. While you might not come to Spain's capital as a self-proclaimed "foodie," you'll definitely leave that way. From breakfast through dinner (and if the mood strikes, even dessert), tourists savor every bite. The food scene is so divine, over 20 local restaurants have been awarded with at least one Michelin star, and more than 100 of them have been distinctly selected for "good cooking." Additionally, the Washington Post named Madrid "Europe's best-kept secret," in part because of the food and beverages served throughout the city. So, what is it that sets this iconic city apart from the rest of the world?
When you experience this vibrant destination, you'll find different foods to taste in various settings where you can enjoy your vacation. Authentic staple plates include cocido madrileño, a pork stew that's perfect when visiting Madrid during the holidays, or bocadillo de calamares, a fried squid sandwich that's delicious for lunch during siesta time. You can spend the day dining at a marketplace, standing around bar tops, or sitting down for a candlelit dinner. Whether it's individual tapas or a large sharing plate amongst friends, each meal is baked into the culture of Spain, where locals cook with love ... you can just taste it!
Fresh ingredients that enhance the Mediterranean diet
The Mediterranean diet includes olive oil, lentils, whole grains, and vegetables. (Don't forget the wine!) Most of Madrid's authentic dishes contain some combination of these ingredients and more. Pisto manchego, in particular, has many of these components, like zucchini, tomatoes, onion, garlic, peppers, and olive oil. It's a stew-like dish that's a great alternative for vegetarians. The local cuisine also places a heavy focus on proteins, including fresh seafood. One popular dish is a calamari roll (bocadillo de calamares), or you can go off the beaten path and order grilled Galician octopus (Pulpo a la Gallega), which comes from the nearby town of Galicia.
While this diet tries to limit red meat, cocido madrileño is a typical dish embedded into Madrid's culture. It consists of chickpeas, tomatoes, carrots, onions, veal, chicken, beef, juices from the meat, and, of course, olive oil. According to Cleveland Clinic, the Mediterranean diet provides many benefits, like lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease and helping you live longer, so eating your way through Madrid could just be the healthy change you were searching for!
Madrid is also home to comfort food that has tourists from all over the world begging to taste the fried, greasy goodness. A serving of churros con chocolate, for example, is one of the most sought-after treats. The cinnamon fried dough dipped in warm chocolate sauce is a crowd favorite. Make sure to stop by Chocolatería San Ginés, one of the oldest chocolate shops in the capital city, which opened in 1894. With over 58,000 Google reviews, it ranks 4.4 stars, backed up by glowing ratings and pictures, so it's a promising café to visit during your city tour.
The different styles of dining-in
For those who are looking to eat on a shoestring budget, head to Mercado de San Miguel. A glance in the display window reveals fresh red meats, shellfish, and even pizza. There are tables and seating areas around the market, so you can relax while your taste buds run wild.
Another budget-friendly choice is to feast at different bars, like the locals' favorite, Bar El Tigre. The establishment is so well liked that the owners opened two more locations. This bar gives you complimentary homemade tapas with every beer you order. Yes, you read that right — free! So, enjoy a pint along with a small plate of patatas bravas — potatoes drizzled with a flavorful creamy red sauce — or order another plate of your choice.
If you want to splurge a little, head to one of the city's many Michelin-star restaurants, like Coque, which has earned two Michelin stars. This gorgeous dining spot has wine pairings, cocktails, and a menu that includes vegetarian options. The complex range found in the city's food scene makes it the perfect European destination for food lovers. After visiting Madrid, you'll remember seeing the beautiful sights with a churro in one hand and a bocadillo in the other.