This Scenic Region Is A Hot Spot For Midwesterners Craving A Fall Vacation, Per Samantha Brown
Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas are often known as flyover destinations; places people are more likely to fly over than to choose for a vacation. However, travel expert and TV host Samantha Brown has a love for these lesser-visited destinations, which she shared in a blog on her website. One of the regions she raves about is the Ozarks, which comprises several flyover states that might not come to mind when you're looking for a getaway in the U.S.
This mountain region stands as a testament to why flyover states should sometimes be looked at as travel locations instead. The Ozarks is a picturesque area to visit any time of the year, but is especially beautiful during fall when the leaves begin to change color and the temperature drops to a more tolerable level. It's also the perfect time to visit when you don't want to deal with peak tourist season and heavy crowds. The mountain range stretches to all four of the above states, with the vast majority in Missouri and Arkansas. A small portion of southern Illinois is a debated part of the region as well.
There is so much to do and see in the Ozarks, whether you want a romantic fall getaway in a small town or a chance to hike and enjoy the great outdoors. For those who want to travel on a shoestring budget, Samantha Brown recommends staying local. The Ozarks offer a stunning setting in the United States that will make you feel like you're in an entirely different part of the world.
Escape to the small towns of the Ozarks
Samantha Brown took to her blog to describe why she loves the Ozarks during the autumn season. "This region has long been a favorite getaway for wealthy midwesterners, and it's pretty easy to see why. Full of forested mountains, the bluest lakes, and the cutest small towns, this is the kind of trip where you'll spend all day outdoors and come back to a charming hotel surrounded by delicious restaurants and local small businesses."
The towns dotted throughout the area are part of what gives the Ozarks their charm. Eureka Springs, Arkansas is one such destination full of amazing food options and outdoor activities. For example, no trip to Eureka Springs is complete without visiting at least one of the 60 natural bodies of water in the area that give the town its name. There are also plenty of cozy places to stay, including beautiful wooden cabins set among the autumn-colored leaves at the Grand Treehouse Resort.
Branson, in Missouri, is also a charming and fun destination, with the Silver Dollar City theme park, full of amazing roller coasters, water rides, live performances, and even a campground. Though the park sometimes shuts down during the winter, the fall is still a great chance to visit. Turning your visit to the Ozarks into a road trip is an excellent way to see the best of this expansive region. To ensure sure you make the most of your adventure, follow more of Samantha Brown's budget-friendly advice so you never feel "hangry" on a road trip.
Enjoy the fall outdoors in the Ozarks
Accounting for 47,000 square miles, there's no shortage of things to do in the Ozark Mountains when the leaves start to change color, usually around the beginning of October. If you want to truly take in the seasonal colors, Lake of the Ozarks is one stop you should definitely make, as it's well-known for its stunning fall landscapes. For hikers who enjoy climbing as high as they can, there are several peaks worth exploring, including Magazine Mountain and Buffalo Lookout in Arkansas, and Taum Sauk Mountain Waterfall in Missouri. There are also several trails to check out, over 300 miles worth, with Arkansas' Whitaker Point Trail, Lost Valley Trail, and Glory Hole Waterfall Trail providing views of waterfalls, bridges, caves, and valleys. Though, if you're going to do a solo hike, make sure you consider important safety tips before you go.
The numerous caves are an especially interesting part of the Ozarks. Missouri's Fantastic Caverns offer a riding tour through the underground cavities, or you can go spelunking in the Onyx Cave near Eureka Springs. The Cosmic Cavern in Arkansas has breathtaking geological features and two lakes so deep no one has reached the bottom. If you're a fan of fall orchards and festivals, the Ozarks is the perfect place for that as well. You can find pumpkin patches, corn mazes, folk festivals, sunflower festivals, and apple festivals throughout the region. There's even a unique Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield, Missouri.