This Scenic Region Is A Hot Spot For Midwesterners Craving A Fall Vacation, Per Samantha Brown

Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas are often known as flyover destinations; places people are more likely to fly over than to choose for a vacation. However, travel expert and TV host Samantha Brown has a love for these lesser-visited destinations, which she shared in a blog on her website. One of the regions she raves about is the Ozarks, which comprises several flyover states that might not come to mind when you're looking for a getaway in the U.S.

Advertisement

This mountain region stands as a testament to why flyover states should sometimes be looked at as travel locations instead. The Ozarks is a picturesque area to visit any time of the year, but is especially beautiful during fall when the leaves begin to change color and the temperature drops to a more tolerable level. It's also the perfect time to visit when you don't want to deal with peak tourist season and heavy crowds. The mountain range stretches to all four of the above states, with the vast majority in Missouri and Arkansas. A small portion of southern Illinois is a debated part of the region as well.

There is so much to do and see in the Ozarks, whether you want a romantic fall getaway in a small town or a chance to hike and enjoy the great outdoors. For those who want to travel on a shoestring budget, Samantha Brown recommends staying local. The Ozarks offer a stunning setting in the United States that will make you feel like you're in an entirely different part of the world.

Advertisement