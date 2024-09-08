For A Stress-Free Romantic Vacation, This Caribbean Island Is The Ultimate Choice
When you imagine an ideal stress-free, romantic getaway, what image comes to mind? Perhaps it's sparkling turquoise ocean views, pristine desert-like white sand, and swaying palm trees. Picture-perfect and effortlessly Instagrammable, the stunning paradise island of Aruba is where dreams become reality.
This jewel in the Caribbean crown is located just 15 miles off the coast of Venezuela and is part of the Lesser Antilles archipelago, commonly referred to as the West Indies. With minimal rainfall, year-round sunshine, and temperatures averaging a balmy 82 degrees Fahrenheit, it's little wonder that Aruba is nicknamed One Happy Island. High season in Aruba falls between December and March, as tourists from the U.S. and Europe seek respite from the winter chill, but the shoulder season between May and August is a more favorable option for those looking to avoid the crowds and seeking more affordable lodging options.
Aruba is also considered to be one of the safest Caribbean islands, a fact that offers additional peace of mind for couples seeking to relax, unwind, and disconnect. Visiting Aruba is stress-free, with the island receiving regular direct flights from all over the U.S., with an average flight time of just four and a half hours. Whether you are engaged, newlywed, or simply looking to rekindle some romance in your marriage, why not book a stay at one of Aruba's best honeymoon hotels for the perfect escape for two?
Enjoy Aruba's many leisurely recreational activities with your partner
The beautiful Arikok National Park is a fantastic option for couples wanting to make the most of their visit to Aruba. Immerse yourself in the stunning natural surroundings and soak up epic island views as the sun sinks below the horizon by going on a horseback riding trip with Pelican Adventures. A private, one-hour sunset tour costs $127.20 per person, including hotel pick-up and transfer to Rancho Loco equestrian center.
At just 70 square miles, Aruba is easy to navigate, with public transport and taxis available to take you anywhere. The historical city of San Nicolas, in particular, is a fantastic spot to visit, known for its incredible street art and laid-back atmosphere — a world away from the tourist-concentrated area of Palm Beach. Aruba Mural Tours offers walking tours showcasing the city's vibrant art scene for as little as $15.
A romantic break in Aruba wouldn't be complete without a delicious candlelit meal by the sea. Sample some of the island's best seafood dishes at The Flying Fishbone, one of Aruba's most well-known oceanfront restaurants where your feet are submerged in the sea. Another dining experience sure to impress is at the adults-only Elements Restaurant. Voted second in TripAdvisor's 2021 Traveller's Choice Award for Best Restaurant for Date Night, the restaurant serves Caribbean-inspired dishes with a European twist. And they are very strict about preserving the peaceful ambiance, politely asking that cell phones be used for taking photos only.
Celebrate love at Aruba's most unique beach experiences
One of Aruba's most unique beaches is Flamingo Beach, earning its name by being the only place on the island where you can feed and spend time around the majestic pink birds. The beach is privately owned, so guests staying on-site at the Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort get access to the beach for free, while those staying elsewhere can purchase a day pass for $125 per person, which includes a $25 credit for food and drink. Tickets sell out quickly and go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturdays for the following week. Children are only permitted on the beach between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., making it an ideal experience for couples.
Make your vacation truly memorable by organizing a beach picnic with Picnic Aruba, who create elaborate beach picnic setups in a picturesque spot overlooking the sea at Surfside near Linear Park on the west side of the island. They even cater for proposals, vow renewals, and elopements, should you want to take your romantic vacation up a notch! A basic breakfast picnic set-up starts at $73.50 per person and can be upgraded depending on your wishes. Their Picnic Under The Stars package costs $130 per person and includes a three-course meal and a cocktail under a picturesque royale tipi. With all this and more to share with your loved one, your Aruba vacation is sure to be unforgettable.