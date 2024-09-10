This Is One Of The Prettiest Coastal Destinations In Ireland, According To Rick Steves

If you've never seen the Giant's Causeway in person, that alone is worth the trip to the Antrim Coast. Steves says, "The shore is covered with largely hexagonal pillars that stick up at various heights. It's as if the earth were offering God his choice of 37,000 six-sided cigarettes." While the legends of Finn McCool (and his "boot" that sits in one spot on the causeway at Port Noffer) are wonderful, it was actually created 60 million years ago by volcanic activity and erosion. That doesn't make it less fascinating, or take away from the pathos of the standing stone representing Finn's grandmother, frozen in grief after her actions caused his death.

Book tickets to the Giant's Causeway early, because it's one of the most well-known spots on the coast. Adults are around $18, with kids around $9, and there's pricing for families as well. (Prices are a bit higher if you don't book in advance.) Your ticket includes reserved parking, guided and audio tours, and visitor center facilities. You can also park on Causeway Road for around $13.

If you fancy a wee whiskey, Steves recommends visiting Old Bushmills Distillery, which has been around — officially — since it was licensed in 1608, though the claim is that this triple-milled beverage has been made there since the 13th century. Steves says, "To see the distillery at its lively best, visit when workers are staffing the machinery — Monday morning through Friday noon." An hour-long distillery tour with a tasting is around $20. You can do the 1.5-hour version for around $46, or the 2.5-hour for around $66. Maybe have someone else drive.

