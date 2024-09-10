This Is One Of The Prettiest Coastal Destinations In Ireland, According To Rick Steves
You may have heard the legend of Irish giant Finn McCool, whose rivalry with Scottish giant Benandonner inspired him to build a causeway between the two lands for a massive battle. Benandonner lost and ripped up the causeway, leaving astonishing rock formations. Or maybe you know the version where Finn built it to meet the Scottish maiden he loved before his grandmother ripped it apart. The Giant's Causeway (pictured below) on the Antrim Coast, in the underrated country of Northern Ireland, is one of the most fascinating natural features in Europe, and one of the many things to see in this area, recommended by travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, Steves says, "While it's Northern Ireland's cities that grab headlines, the country has its share of rural beauty as well." That's exactly what you'll get on the Antrim Coast, a 20-mile stretch from Portrush to Ballycastle.
The romance of the magical landscape isn't just at the Giant's Causeway. Steves, who always has amazing travel tips, highlights a few other things we need to see, like a famous distillery that's been around for hundreds of years, the ruins of a castle upon a cliff, and a rope bridge that will leave you breathless. (You'll have to decide if it's because it swings back and forth, or if you're just blown away by the rugged beauty.) You can even stay right by the bridge in a lovely cottage.
What to see on the Antrim Coast, according to Rick Steves
If you've never seen the Giant's Causeway in person, that alone is worth the trip to the Antrim Coast. Steves says, "The shore is covered with largely hexagonal pillars that stick up at various heights. It's as if the earth were offering God his choice of 37,000 six-sided cigarettes." While the legends of Finn McCool (and his "boot" that sits in one spot on the causeway at Port Noffer) are wonderful, it was actually created 60 million years ago by volcanic activity and erosion. That doesn't make it less fascinating, or take away from the pathos of the standing stone representing Finn's grandmother, frozen in grief after her actions caused his death.
Book tickets to the Giant's Causeway early, because it's one of the most well-known spots on the coast. Adults are around $18, with kids around $9, and there's pricing for families as well. (Prices are a bit higher if you don't book in advance.) Your ticket includes reserved parking, guided and audio tours, and visitor center facilities. You can also park on Causeway Road for around $13.
If you fancy a wee whiskey, Steves recommends visiting Old Bushmills Distillery, which has been around — officially — since it was licensed in 1608, though the claim is that this triple-milled beverage has been made there since the 13th century. Steves says, "To see the distillery at its lively best, visit when workers are staffing the machinery — Monday morning through Friday noon." An hour-long distillery tour with a tasting is around $20. You can do the 1.5-hour version for around $46, or the 2.5-hour for around $66. Maybe have someone else drive.
Antrim Coast castle ruins and Carrick-a-Rede
If you love castle ruins, Steves suggests visiting the remains of Dunluce Castle (first pic), which stood through the mid-17th century. He explains its ruinous state, saying, " ... on a stormy night in 1639, dinner was interrupted as half of the kitchen fell into the sea, taking the servants with it. That was the last straw for the lady of the castle. The countess of Antrim packed up and moved inland, and the castle began its slow submission to the forces of nature." Visiting the stark ruins is around $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-17. You can purchase admission at the on-site ticket office, which Steves says has a short video worth watching.
If you've got a head for heights, Steves says to check out the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge in Ballintoy (a town where scenes from "Game of Thrones" were filmed). A bridge of this type has been used to get from the mainland to a small island since 1755. Steves says, "Today, the bridge (not the original) gives access to the sea stack — and induces a giddy sensation in anyone afraid of heights. (Don't b-b-b-bounce!) A pleasant, 15-minute, half-mile walk from the parking lot takes you to the rope bridge." It's about 100 feet above the water, and the views are incredible. On the other side, you'll find nesting seabirds.
There is actually a fisherman's cottage in walking distance from the bridge called Carrick-a-Rede cottage. You can rent the building which can accommodate up to four guests. At the time of this writing, prices are between $503 and $713 for a three-day, two-night stay. It's one of only two Dark Sky Discovery sites in Northern Ireland, with few lights to block the night view.