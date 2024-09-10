Swim In Some Of The Clearest Waters In America At This Under-The-Radar Midwest Beach
If you had to guess which beach in America has the clearest waters, you'd probably pick someplace like one of the best beaches in Florida. And while you wouldn't be completely wrong because Florida's coastline is blessed with clear and warm tropical waters, the American beach with the clearest water is actually in more of an unexpected location — the Midwest. To be specific, the beach in question is Schoolhouse Beach on Washington Island, located in Door County, Wisconsin, a coastal area already considered to be a charming and underrated vacation destination.
According to vacation planning website the Florida Panhandle, after scouring millions of traveler reviews, Schoolhouse Beach in Wisconsin took the top spot for the most mentions of "clear waters," with over 33% of all publicly available reviews noting how clear and beautiful this Midwestern paradise is. While the clear waters of Schoolhouse Beach make it the perfect place for swimming, that's not the only thing that makes the beach unique. The shores consist entirely of small limestone rocks that have been polished by glaciers and years of erosion from the waters of Lake Michigan. The rocks are so pretty that many people try to take them home with them; however, not only is taking them from Schoolhouse Beach said to bring bad luck but it can also result in being fined $250 per stolen rock.
Best things to do at Schoolhouse Beach
As a relatively lesser-known and under-the-radar vacation spot surrounded by forests, Schoolhouse Beach is the perfect stop for a relaxing day soaking up the sun and cooling down in the refreshing waters of Lake Michigan. While it isn't your typical beach with sandy shores, its clear waters make it perfect for swimming and snorkeling. Heads up: you may want to bring water shoes to help you walk comfortably on the pebble-covered shore, and one reviewer on TripAdvisor recommended bringing beach chairs instead of towels.
Want to explore more? While kayaks and paddle boards are not allowed in the roped-in swimming zone, you can easily launch from either end of the beach in order to head out further into the lake and survey the deeper waters. On top of this, the area around Schoolhouse Beach is equipped with grills and tables, making it the perfect spot for a family picnic or barbecue. While you are on Washington Island, make sure to check out the local lavender farm, which also has a cafe that serves lavender-infused sweets, teas, and lattes and even has a lavender and honey beer on tap. If you're interested in unique architecture, stop by the Stavkirke, a small, Norwegian-style church that's made of dark (almost black) wood and was designed with both Christian and Viking elements.
How to get to Schoolhouse Beach
Since it's located on Washington Island, getting to Schoolhouse Beach requires a boat ride. The easiest way to do this is to catch the Washington Island Ferry from Northport, Wisconsin, which is about an hour and 45 minutes north of Green Bay. The ferry's schedule varies depending on the time of year, so it will depart once every hour in the high travel season but only once a day in the winter months. Luckily, there is always at least one ferry to the island and one ferry back to the mainland every day. The ferry costs $15 per adult and an extra $28 if you choose to bring your car. Pets and children under five travel for free.
If you'd like to take your time to relax and really explore the island, there are plenty of nice places to stay including the Harbor Inn and Resort, the Jackson Harbor Inn, and the Hotel Washington and Studio. You can also choose to stay, at the Washington Island Campground, which includes various cabins, RV sites, and tent campsites. If you are looking for more outdoor adventures in Wisconsin, feel free to head north to Lake Superior and kayak around the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.