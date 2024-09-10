Swim In Some Of The Clearest Waters In America At This Under-The-Radar Midwest Beach

If you had to guess which beach in America has the clearest waters, you'd probably pick someplace like one of the best beaches in Florida. And while you wouldn't be completely wrong because Florida's coastline is blessed with clear and warm tropical waters, the American beach with the clearest water is actually in more of an unexpected location — the Midwest. To be specific, the beach in question is Schoolhouse Beach on Washington Island, located in Door County, Wisconsin, a coastal area already considered to be a charming and underrated vacation destination.

According to vacation planning website the Florida Panhandle, after scouring millions of traveler reviews, Schoolhouse Beach in Wisconsin took the top spot for the most mentions of "clear waters," with over 33% of all publicly available reviews noting how clear and beautiful this Midwestern paradise is. While the clear waters of Schoolhouse Beach make it the perfect place for swimming, that's not the only thing that makes the beach unique. The shores consist entirely of small limestone rocks that have been polished by glaciers and years of erosion from the waters of Lake Michigan. The rocks are so pretty that many people try to take them home with them; however, not only is taking them from Schoolhouse Beach said to bring bad luck but it can also result in being fined $250 per stolen rock.

