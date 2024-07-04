The Midwest's Most Underrated Vacation Spot Boasts Cute Coastal Towns And World-Class Food

The Midwest is underrated in a lot of ways. Heck, it's home to underrated waterfront national parks, beaches, and even world-renowned restaurants. Despite access to stunning freshwater lakes and rivers, charming historic towns, and more state parks than you can throw a stick at, there are still deeply underappreciated spaces in this region of the country. Few places feel like true hidden gems anymore — with one notable exception: Door County. Perched along the eastern side of Wisconsin, jutting out into Lake Michigan, this county literally sticks out. Its 300 miles of shoreline are an ever-present reminder of its storied history of shipwrecks in the water passage that gave it its name: Death's Door.

Some have called it The Hamptons of the Midwest or the Midwestern Cape Cod, though to Wisconsinites, it is just deeply Wisconsin. Coastal homes here do have an East Coast flair to them, while Simon Creek Winery and the curdy goodness of Renard's Artisan Cheese are clear reminders that you're still deeply rooted in the Midwest. Door County is especially pertinent for lovers of cherries. If the Dells is the water park capital of the world, Door is most certainly the cherry capital. After all, the county grows 10% of the country's cherries, and you'll see them everywhere.

From cherry pies to cherry wine, cherry tchotchkes to cherry art, Door demonstrates how sweet life can be along the lake. Especially for all those lighthouse lovers out there, Door is practically a smorgasbord of sights.

