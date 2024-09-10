Hidden On California's Coast Is An Underrated Little Artsy Town Full Of Redwoods And Shops
Small but mighty: That would be the best way to describe Fort Bragg, California. Located in Mendocino County on the Golden State's North Coast, this city has under 12,000 residents as of 2020 (via the United States Census Bureau) and only encompasses 2.7 square miles. Nevertheless, Fort Bragg is ideal for those craving a laidback getaway. One of the city's defining natural features is its redwood trees, famed for their massive height. There are various places where one can view these stunning trees in Fort Bragg, including at Otis R. Johnson Wilderness Park and Jug Handle State Natural Reserve.
Both parks have hiking trails, but note that the former is only 7 acres, making it relatively compact if you're limited on time. After spending the morning or afternoon relaxing in the redwoods, head to Downtown Fort Bragg. Once a successful lumber town, Fort Bragg is now known for its arts scene. Visitors can immerse themselves in diverse works of art including paintings, ceramics, and more at Edgewater Gallery. There's also the Mendocino Coast Photographer Gallery, where the photos on display showcase the region's vast natural beauty.
Of course, visitors will also love Downtown Fort Bragg's many unique shops, such as Sherwood Company, selling home goods and gifts. For those into metaphysics, Kama Loka offers crystals, candles, and more. At Pippi's Longstockings, you can buy that special someone the perfect pair of socks. This is all to say this lesser-known destination has much to offer nature and art lovers.
More adventures and things to do in Fort Bragg, California
One of the most impressive things to do in Fort Bragg is riding the family-friendly Skunk Train. This is one way to leisurely experience the area's redwoods. Visitors can hop on the 1-hour Pudding Creek Express from Downtown Fort Bragg on a railroad that dates back to 1885. The Skunk Train is dog-friendly, so your fur baby can also enjoy the gorgeous scenery. In addition, this same journey can be traversed via railbikes that accommodate two people. Note that the Skunk Train also runs the Glen Blair Bar, a cozy establishment hidden in the gorgeous redwoods. Tickets for your experience of choice can be purchased online.
Top ranked as the best thing to do in Fort Bragg on Tripadvisor is the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. One review states, "They have a huge variety of flowers and plants, sheds and green houses that look like cute cabins, rose garden, cacti and at the end, there's the ocean!" The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is also dog friendly, and if you visit during the spring or summer, make sure to grab a light lunch for yourself and your pup at their onsite eatery, Rhody's Garden Café.
Perhaps the most well-known attraction in Fort Bragg is Glass Beach. Formerly used as a trash dump, it is now considered one of the most unique beaches in California. While Tripadvisor reviewers say that the glass is diminishing, there is plenty to be enjoyed at Fort Bragg's International Sea Glass Museum. For those who want to experience more of the city's art offerings, visit Pacific Textile Arts. This non-profit features rotating exhibits celebrating works made from fiber.
Where to stay and eat in Fort Bragg, California
@courtneyragland8
The most beautiful oceanfront property you can stay at in Mendocino County. From mushroom foraging, to UTV tours, to massages, there is something for everyone. - 📍The Inn at Newport Ranch, Fort Bragg, California.♬ Somewhere Only We Know - rhianne
Fort Bragg is about a three and a half hour drive from San Francisco and about nine hours from Los Angeles. If you need a break from these or other bustling cities in California, Fort Bragg is the place to go. That said, visitors can book a stay at the Surf Motel and Gardens. The establishment offers free parking and a complimentary breakfast, amongst other things. Moreover, they have rooms and suites that can accommodate anywhere from two to six people. Like many of Fort Bragg's attractions, the Surf Motel and Gardens does welcome pets.
For an upscale experience, there's The Inn at Newport Ranch (seen above). Their rustic-style accommodations look like something out of Architectural Digest. Some, like their Grove Suit, incorporate redwoods into their design. The 4-star establishment overlooks the ocean and is praised by reviewers for their world class service and food on Tripadvisor. In fact, the ingredients used in their dishes are grown onsite.
However, even if you don't stay at The Inn at Newport Ranch, there are plenty of places to have a delicious meal in Fort Bragg. This includes The Wharf, where diners can feast on fresh seafood, steak, and more with a view. There's also The Pub at North Coast Brewing Co., at which patrons can grab a beer and order everything from a burger to coconut shrimp or a wedge salad. If you enjoyed learning about Fort Bragg, you'll love Eureka, an underrated town on the California Coast known for its Victorian-era buildings.