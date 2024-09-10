Hidden On California's Coast Is An Underrated Little Artsy Town Full Of Redwoods And Shops

Small but mighty: That would be the best way to describe Fort Bragg, California. Located in Mendocino County on the Golden State's North Coast, this city has under 12,000 residents as of 2020 (via the United States Census Bureau) and only encompasses 2.7 square miles. Nevertheless, Fort Bragg is ideal for those craving a laidback getaway. One of the city's defining natural features is its redwood trees, famed for their massive height. There are various places where one can view these stunning trees in Fort Bragg, including at Otis R. Johnson Wilderness Park and Jug Handle State Natural Reserve.

Both parks have hiking trails, but note that the former is only 7 acres, making it relatively compact if you're limited on time. After spending the morning or afternoon relaxing in the redwoods, head to Downtown Fort Bragg. Once a successful lumber town, Fort Bragg is now known for its arts scene. Visitors can immerse themselves in diverse works of art including paintings, ceramics, and more at Edgewater Gallery. There's also the Mendocino Coast Photographer Gallery, where the photos on display showcase the region's vast natural beauty.

Of course, visitors will also love Downtown Fort Bragg's many unique shops, such as Sherwood Company, selling home goods and gifts. For those into metaphysics, Kama Loka offers crystals, candles, and more. At Pippi's Longstockings, you can buy that special someone the perfect pair of socks. This is all to say this lesser-known destination has much to offer nature and art lovers.

