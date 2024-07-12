Explore Forests And Victorian-Era Buildings In This Underrated Town On California's Coast
Southern California and its beach towns receive all of the Golden State's glory. Even so, the North Coast should not be overlooked. The region is famed for its redwood trees and enchanting historic towns. One of those is Eureka, located in Humboldt County, about five hours from San Francisco. Once a leading figure in California's lumber industry, Eureka partially overlooks Humboldt Bay and exudes small-town charm. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "It turns out Eureka is a hidden gem, the kind of place you'd like to stay hidden forever. All Ma and Pop shops, preserving of history, and very friendly local people."
Eureka is celebrated for its Victorian-era architecture, much of which can be found in Old Town. This includes the Carson Mansion (pictured), an astounding structure that dates back to 1884. Unfortunately, it's not open to the public, but is nonetheless a sight to behold. For even more historic buildings, visitors can stroll Old Town's Main Street.
Although Eureka is less than an hour away from Redwood National Park, home of the world's tallest trees, visitors don't have to look far to immerse themselves in nature thanks to Eureka's Sequoia Park. A Tripadvisor review wrote, "Just a few hundred feet in, you'll feel like you're in a primeval rainforest and won't believe civilization is so close." Needless to say, there is much more to Eureka than meets the eye.
Attractions and things to do in Eureka, California
Those who want to further discover the North Coast's natural beauty in Eureka will find that there's plenty to do. For example, within Sequoia Park is the Sequoia Park Zoo, home to the Redwood Sky Walk (pictured). It gives visitors a view from up to 100 feet high among the trees and is ADA-accessible, except for one 369-foot segment. Visitors can also literally and figuratively stop and smell the roses at Humboldt Botanical Garden. In addition, this dog-friendly attraction has several hiking trails to explore. For a scenic walk of Humboldt Bay there's the Eureka Waterfront Trail. A map of the trail can be found online.
Without question, history enthusiasts will also appreciate all Eureka has to offer. For those who want to explore Old Town in style, look no further than Old Town Carriage Co. This horse-drawn sightseeing tour is a family-friendly activity that delves into Eureka's history. At the time of this writing, Old Town Carriage Co. offers three options for its tours, with 25-minute, 45-minute, and 60-minute tours.
At the Clarke Historical Museum, visitors can gain a better understanding of Humboldt County's past. Housed in what was once a bank, it features several exhibits including those centered on the region's indigenous peoples, the Victorian era and more. You'll also find Fort Humboldt State Historic Park in Eureka. Visitors are free to explore the grounds of this former military site turned museum.
Stay in a Victorian home in Eureka
Given that Eureka is acclaimed for its Victorian architecture, staying in one of these buildings is a must. The Pinc Lady Mansion was constructed in 1899 and is adjacent to the Carson Mansion. In fact, both Victorians were built by William Carson, a prominent name in Eureka's lumber industry. But unlike the Carson Mansion, the Pinc Lady does welcome guests. There are four vintage-style rooms that can be reserved. Keep in mind that there are no private bathrooms; they are all shared among guests. If you are traveling with a large group, the entire mansion can be booked out on Airbnb.
Another option is the Inn at 2nd & C in Old Town. Built in 1888, it was awarded a Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award in 2024. The Inn at 2nd & C has 23 guest rooms that possess an old-school, albeit luxurious charm. Likewise, it features two onsite eateries where guests can grab a drink and a bite to eat: Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge and Tavern 1888.
Are you ready to head to Eureka? The closest airport is the Humboldt County Airport, about 20 minutes away. Despite California's reputation for balmy weather, Eureka's temperature typically remains in the 60s or lower year-round. Humboldt Bay is also notoriously rainy. Thus, make sure to pack accordingly for this weather. For even more destinations in Northern California, check out this wild under-the-radar coastal hike and the cozy bar hidden in the gorgeous redwoods.