Explore Forests And Victorian-Era Buildings In This Underrated Town On California's Coast

Southern California and its beach towns receive all of the Golden State's glory. Even so, the North Coast should not be overlooked. The region is famed for its redwood trees and enchanting historic towns. One of those is Eureka, located in Humboldt County, about five hours from San Francisco. Once a leading figure in California's lumber industry, Eureka partially overlooks Humboldt Bay and exudes small-town charm. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "It turns out Eureka is a hidden gem, the kind of place you'd like to stay hidden forever. All Ma and Pop shops, preserving of history, and very friendly local people."

Eureka is celebrated for its Victorian-era architecture, much of which can be found in Old Town. This includes the Carson Mansion (pictured), an astounding structure that dates back to 1884. Unfortunately, it's not open to the public, but is nonetheless a sight to behold. For even more historic buildings, visitors can stroll Old Town's Main Street.

Although Eureka is less than an hour away from Redwood National Park, home of the world's tallest trees, visitors don't have to look far to immerse themselves in nature thanks to Eureka's Sequoia Park. A Tripadvisor review wrote, "Just a few hundred feet in, you'll feel like you're in a primeval rainforest and won't believe civilization is so close." Needless to say, there is much more to Eureka than meets the eye.

