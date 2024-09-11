You're Almost Guaranteed An Elk Sighting On This Spectacular Coastal Trail In California

As you're exploring California's striking coastline via an epic road trip, you'll want to make a stop at Point Reyes National Seashore, just about 60 miles north of San Francisco. It's a must-visit for any wildlife lovers and those who always pack hiking gear on vacation. It's home to a herd of tule elk, and hiking the Tomales Point Trail gives you a good chance of seeing them. You don't even have to hike the whole 9.5-mile trail to see these majestic creatures — just a mile in, and you're likely to catch a glimpse. Along with some one-of-a-kind wildlife spotting that you might expect at a national park, you'll get to see some incredible views of the Pacific Ocean along windswept headlands.

Here's a bit more about tule elk and why getting a chance to see them is so special. They're the smallest elk subspecies in North America, and they can only be found in California. They used to live throughout much of Central and Northern California, numbering, by some estimates, into the hundreds of thousands. An invaluable part of the ecosystem, these elk helped shape the development of a variety of native California plants over time. They got their name (pronounced too-lee) from a marsh grass they liked eating and using for shelter. With European settlement, tule elk numbers dwindled to the point that, by the 1870s, they were thought to be extinct. However, Henry Miller, a local rancher, discovered a small herd, including one breeding pair on his land, and worked to preserve them. From that small number, and thanks to years of dedicated conservation work, there are now around 5,700 tule elk in California.

