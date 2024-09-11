Experience 'Authentic Florida Keys' At This Under-The-Radar, Quirky, Island

Authentic, eclectic and 'rustic are all words that have been used to describe Key West's nearest neighbor, Stock Island. The locals may think Key West has become too full of tourist traps, and that it's become nothing like the island described by Ernest Hemingway and Jimmy Buffett. But on Stock Island, you can still experience the laidback Florida Keys escape those famous storytellers enjoyed so much.

Advertisement

Many people have been to Stock Island without even realizing it. For most, it's one of the 40-something keys one drives over to get to the end of the Overseas Highway on a Florida Keys road trip. But few stop to taste the flavor of this unique little island, where the area's only hospital opened in 1944, and the state's largest drive-in movie theater opened in 1953.

Stock Island is both a part of Key West and not a part of it at the same time. It has historically been an extension of the town, and today, many Stock Island residents work in Key West. But Stock Island remains something of a local's paradise. But a few resorts are popping up, and there's great food and activities if you know where to look.

Advertisement