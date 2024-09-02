How Dangerous Really Is It To Visit Key West During Hurricane Season?

Key West entices travelers with stretches of golden sand that vanish into a great expanse of cobalt blue waters. Flourishing palms sway in a gentle ocean-scented breeze, the rustling of their leaves creating a pleasing melody as you lay back in your beach chair, a refreshing frosted beverage in hand. It's the idyllic vacation that most would want, especially waterbugs who never want to leave the ocean.

However, there are some who, for as much as they want the picturesque Key West views, remember names like Irma, Wilma, George, and Betsy. Unless you're from the Keys or keep up on weather history, chances are those don't mean much. However, for the cautious and aware, they may be a significant reason why a trip to Key West is off the vacation-planning table indefinitely.

Florida is known for being prone to hurricanes, and those four are some of the worst in the state's recent history. That said, there is a disparity between areas deemed to be at severe risk and those less likely to see hurricane activity. According to FEMA's hurricane risk index, counties like Union and Gilchrist are at a "relatively low" risk, but Key West, situated right in the Gulf, is, unsurprisingly, a "relatively high" risk area. That still may not sway some travelers, particularly because being at risk of hurricane activity doesn't necessarily mean your life is in danger. However, the index doesn't measure the likelihood of a hurricane making landfall. Rather, it's a mathematical equation that calculates the threat of a hurricane after it has made landfall.

