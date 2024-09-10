An Ultimate Tropical Paradise Awaits At This Dreamy, Sought-After Philippine Tourist Town
A cursory Google search of El Nido will make you think that nearly every photograph has been AI-generated. Soaring karst rock formations envelop palm trees, white sands, and crystal turquoise waters dotted with coral reefs, creating otherworldly lagoons. El Nido lies at the northern tip of Palawan Island, situated in the Pacific Ocean just above the Equator, in the Republic of the Philippines. To put it in perspective, Palawan is just one of 7,640 islands that make up the sprawling archipelago that, along with neighboring Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, have been long sought after for their combination of immense natural beauty and affordability.
El Nido is easily accessible from Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Visitors can take a direct 1.5-hour flight on AirSWIFT from Manila to El Nido or fly into Puerto Princesa and take a 4.5-hour van north to El Nido, depending on your budget. Upon arrival, you'll find all types of accommodations, from wallet-friendly, trendy beach resorts to one-of-a-kind Airbnb accommodations (think private yacht and secluded island). Just like in some of the other hidden gems of the Philippines, creating a home base in El Nido — the gateway to the idyllic Bacuit Archipelago — will set you up for long days of dreamy tropical adventures.
What you need to know about island-hopping around El Nido
The time to visit El Nido for hot, dry days — ideal for a vacation filled with island hopping — is between January and May. And the easiest way to see all of El Nido's beautiful islands in one day is via boat. Local boat tours predominantly fall into four categories: A, B, C, or D. At first glance, it may seem like El Nido only has one tour operator, but many local outfitters use this classification system for the routes and stops they'll make during the day.
Some routes with the same letter designation may have small nuances, like one more or less stop, so it's a wise idea to cross-reference before booking. Tours often include lunch, last for 6-8 hours, and can range from $40-$45 per person for a group tour to $140-$150 per person for a private tour. If your budget allows, booking a private tour might be an activity to spring for, as they often leave earlier and have the flexibility to reverse an itinerary to avoid crowds.
Stunning sights to see from land and sea in El Nido
The show-stopping settings you'll explore on these boat tours include everything from Miniloc Island — which encapsulates the Big Lagoon, Small Lagoon, and Secret Lagoon — to the similarly named Matinloc Island, a perfect locale for snorkeling and home to the hard-to-reach Hidden Beach, which was recently crowned one of the best beaches in the world by Condé Nast Traveler. Some tours also pop by the low-tide, swerving sandbar of Snake Island, Seven Commandos Beach — a white-sand strip with a perplexing name steeped in legend — and Dilumacad Island, also referred to as Helicopter Island due to its aerial resemblance to the aircraft.
If you're done with your time at sea, El Nido still has plenty of beaches you can access via land. Nacapan Beach, with chill vibes and golden sand, and Duli Beach, a surfer's delight where you can rent a board for the day, are quick day trips (around half-hour drives) to the north of El Nido. But with wide, white-sand beaches like Maramegmeg Beach (also known as Las Cabañas Beach) hugging the shore — complete with happy hours and sunset views — there may not be a reason to leave the land.