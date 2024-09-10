An Ultimate Tropical Paradise Awaits At This Dreamy, Sought-After Philippine Tourist Town

A cursory Google search of El Nido will make you think that nearly every photograph has been AI-generated. Soaring karst rock formations envelop palm trees, white sands, and crystal turquoise waters dotted with coral reefs, creating otherworldly lagoons. El Nido lies at the northern tip of Palawan Island, situated in the Pacific Ocean just above the Equator, in the Republic of the Philippines. To put it in perspective, Palawan is just one of 7,640 islands that make up the sprawling archipelago that, along with neighboring Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, have been long sought after for their combination of immense natural beauty and affordability.

El Nido is easily accessible from Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Visitors can take a direct 1.5-hour flight on AirSWIFT from Manila to El Nido or fly into Puerto Princesa and take a 4.5-hour van north to El Nido, depending on your budget. Upon arrival, you'll find all types of accommodations, from wallet-friendly, trendy beach resorts to one-of-a-kind Airbnb accommodations (think private yacht and secluded island). Just like in some of the other hidden gems of the Philippines, creating a home base in El Nido — the gateway to the idyllic Bacuit Archipelago — will set you up for long days of dreamy tropical adventures.