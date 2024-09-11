This Midwest City Takes The Crown For The Most Spectacular Street Art In America
Don't underestimate Cincinnati, Ohio. It has one of the best zoos in America right in the heart of the city. Plus, the largest theme park in the Midwest is located nearby. And, to those that know the Queen City, it's no surprise that Cincinnati took the street art crown in 2024's USA Today and 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The annual competition, which counts down top tens around the country, uses a panel of experts to determine ten nominees with street art chops. Then, they leave voting to readers to decide the winners. This year, Cincinnati, which has been among the nominees going back to 2021, finally took the top spot, thanks to the more than 300 stunning murals dotting the city's neighborhood streets.
Many of the murals were funded by non-profit arts organization ArtWorks as part of its nearly 30-year project to beautify the city and create artistic opportunities for youth. ArtWorks commissions murals and the artists who create them to mentor local youth, who help to create the murals that they'll later see in their own neighborhoods. This long-term community investment in youth, collaborative art, and city beautification has resulted in a cornucopia of inspiring visuals that Queen City residents and tourists alike can enjoy. And, so can you.
The list of notable Cincinnati murals keeps growing
Many of Cincinnati's murals pay tribute to well-known figures with a Cincinnati connection. The iconic James Brown, who signed in his early years with Cincinnati-based King Records, is seen in his mural bending over his microphone in front of swirling circles of color. "Mr. Dynamite," designed by Jenny Ustick, can be glimpsed at 1437 Main Street. The astronaut Neil Armstrong, a native of Wapakoneta, Ohio, is the subject of the colorful "Armstrong", designed by Brazilian street artists Eduardo Kobra and located at 511 Walnut Street. As home of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, "The Buzz Around Town" brings 1010 Elm St. to life with the image of three contestants above a pronunciation guide to the word "ebullient," describing each of their expressions.
Other mural subjects may not be recognizable to tourists, but the stories of those featured in these murals hold a special place in the heart of locals. One favorite, "Mr. Tarbell Tips His Hat," at 1109 Vine Street features a man in a tuxedo tipping the titular top hat. The art pays homage to a peanut vendor with a signature outfit at Crosley Field and Riverfront Stadium. Cincinnati Zoo's last passenger pigeon, Martha, dates back to 1914 and now, more than 100 years later, has a mural dedicated to her at 15 E. Eighth Street. It recreates an image by conservationist John A. Ruthven aptly titled Martha, the Last Passenger Pigeon.
Spectacular walking tours are just one way to see Cincinnati's murals
ArtWorks offers tours of Cincinnati neighborhood murals including the Downtown and the Over-the-Rhine areas. These are each 2 miles long and last for 2 hours, covering 13 murals for a $25 fee. The organization's Walnut Hills tour kicks off with a visit to the Esoteric Brewing Company for a beer tasting flight before touring the neighborhood's iconic murals; beers are included with the $50 ticket. Finally, the Black Art Walk tour includes murals of Black Cincinnati legends, as well as work designed by artist collective Black Art Speaks, and costs $15 to participate. Tours run monthly on Saturday from June until November, or by request as a private group tour. You can also explore the city's mural on your own using the ArtWorks mural map online.
In addition to permanent murals, the annual BLINK festival brings together muralists and light artists to create temporary installations and light-projected murals on the streets and buildings of Cincinnati, as well as nearby Covington and Newport, Kentucky. This year, BLINK will take over 30 blocks of the city on October 17 – 20, 2024, starting at Findlay Market. The festival is free and open to the public.