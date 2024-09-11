This Midwest City Takes The Crown For The Most Spectacular Street Art In America

Don't underestimate Cincinnati, Ohio. It has one of the best zoos in America right in the heart of the city. Plus, the largest theme park in the Midwest is located nearby. And, to those that know the Queen City, it's no surprise that Cincinnati took the street art crown in 2024's USA Today and 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The annual competition, which counts down top tens around the country, uses a panel of experts to determine ten nominees with street art chops. Then, they leave voting to readers to decide the winners. This year, Cincinnati, which has been among the nominees going back to 2021, finally took the top spot, thanks to the more than 300 stunning murals dotting the city's neighborhood streets.

Advertisement

Many of the murals were funded by non-profit arts organization ArtWorks as part of its nearly 30-year project to beautify the city and create artistic opportunities for youth. ArtWorks commissions murals and the artists who create them to mentor local youth, who help to create the murals that they'll later see in their own neighborhoods. This long-term community investment in youth, collaborative art, and city beautification has resulted in a cornucopia of inspiring visuals that Queen City residents and tourists alike can enjoy. And, so can you.