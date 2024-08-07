The 5 Best Zoos In America, According To Reviews
If you live close to any moderately sized United States city, there's probably a decent zoo within driving distance. For some urbanites, their local zoo is a point of pride. For others, it's just a family-friendly activity that can keep everyone busy and entertained for a reasonable price.
Of course, no two zoos are the same, nor are they equal. In addition to things like size, shade, diversity of wildlife, and children's programming, zoos often distinguish themselves on the merits of their conservation work. Many still believe that zoos as an institution are cruel inventions that only harm animals. On the other hand, the best zoos in America have made a point over the last few decades of putting the brunt of their resources into research efforts and endangered species preservation. The debate goes on, but most casual zoo-goers still like to know that they're giving their money to an organization that's treating wildlife ethically.
While there are lots of little, underrated zoos in America, we're focusing on the best of the best. These locations — many of them quite old at this point — lead the way in terms of theming, layout, educational value, ethics, programming, and of course, the animals themselves. To compile this list, we consulted reviews from various prominent publications, as well as reader polls and ratings on sites like Tripadvisor. These five zoos came out on top, appearing on practically every high-profile national ranking, while also scoring incredibly high across the board with zoo-goers.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
Let's start with one of the oldest and most famous zoos in America, which is still topping lists and setting the bar today: the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. First opened in 1875, it's generally viewed as the second-oldest zoo in the country behind the Philadelphia Zoo, which opened one year earlier. The Cincinnati Zoo will celebrate 150 years in 2025, and there's never been a better time to plan a visit.
These days, the zoo boasts more than 400 animal species and 3,000 plant species, including popular hippos Fiona and Fritz. Other prominent areas include an elephant reserve, an expansive savannah exhibit with zebras and black rhinos, and a whole zone for big cats, as well as giraffe, gorilla, and kangaroo enclosures. The zoo also does extensive educational programming, including day camps for kids and professional development programs for advanced studies in biology. The Cincinnati Zoo prides itself on its conservation efforts and keeping all programs as green as possible, from sustainable construction projects and water reclamation efforts to solar energy initiatives. Plus, for those more plant-minded, the botanical gardens are stunning.
Though it's been around for about as long as American zoos have existed, the Cincinnati Zoo remains near the top across all metrics. It recently ranked No. 2 on a USA Today reader poll ranking the best zoos in the country, and it's consistently rated in the top echelon of user scores on Tripadvisor, earning the site's Travelers' Choice Award for 2024.
The Bronx Zoo
New York City isn't typically a place that you associate with nature. Central Park and Brooklyn's Prospect Park are gorgeous, manicured vestiges of green within the concrete landscape, but you have to make a decent trek outside the city limits to truly escape into the natural world. Still, there are a number of great wildlife institutions within the five boroughs — the Prospect Park Zoo, the New York Aquarium at Coney Island, and, of course, the world-famous Bronx Zoo.
The Bronx Zoo covers over 265 acres of land and is home to more than 11,000 animals, making it an easy place to lose yourself in, even on repeat visits. In addition to regular admission, the zoo offers behind-the-scenes "Wild Encounters," where guests can get closer experiences with the animals and chat with zookeepers one-on-one. As the crown jewel of the Wildlife Conservation Society's (WCS) assorted zoos and aquariums, the Bronx Zoo does extensive work to protect wildlife and the natural world. The WCS focuses especially on expanding protected natural habitats, and all of its facilities and programs tie back into that mission.
This NYC stalwart regularly makes it high onto lists of the best zoos in America, both in terms of entertainment value and ethical conservation advancement. It ranks high across all zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries on Tripadvisor, and has a 4.6/5 rating across more than 35,000 visitor reviews on Google, making it an easy recommendation for anyone in the northeastern United States. It's also simply one of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City.
The Denver Zoo
Another perennial favorite among zoo-goers is Colorado's Denver Zoo, a recipient of Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice badge in 2024 that regularly ranks in the top five of major publications and polls.
What makes the Denver Zoo such a stellar destination? For one, it stays true to its mission of protecting the environment through initiatives like its Field Conservation and Emergency Wildlife Response efforts. It's certainly not the biggest zoo on our list, sitting at around 80 acres, but it's a beautifully maintained space that's earned frequent praise from visitors for its friendly staff, great food and amenities, and wonderful animal care. The zoo also provides educational programs and funds extensive onsite animal care, and partners with various international organizations to promote biodiversity initiatives.
The Denver Zoo regularly hosts events for families and community members, ranging from barbecues to dance parties. That's in addition to the daily schedule of educational programs and conservation talks, and the Denver Zoo Railroad, which helps guests navigate the park. There are also free days scattered throughout the year, making this an accessible activity in between those gorgeous Colorado hikes.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha, Nebraska's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has been a top zoo destination for decades — a position it still holds in 2024. A recent USA Today reader poll ranked it the No. 1 zoo in the United States, largely due to its unique exhibits, which include the world's largest indoor desert. It also scored high on lists thanks to its notable contributions to animal research and biological science, and it received a Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor in 2024, where visitors praised the park's theming and layout.
Highlight exhibits include the Scott African Grasslands, Owen Sea Lion Shores, the Hubbard Orangutan Forest, and the aforementioned Desert Dome. And of course, the aquarium exhibits are a major attraction — one that many similarly sized zoos can't compete against. Like some of the other zoos on this list, the Omaha Zoo offers specialized experiences that can get you up close and personal with the animals and zookeepers.
On the preservation side, the zoo conducts research on conservation genetics to help identify particular areas of impact for biodiversity initiatives. That's in addition to scientific study on animal diets and reproduction, children's educational programs, and green initiatives at the zoo facilities. The Henry Doorly Zoo is a top-level institution, from sheer entertainment value to scientific contributions and animal ethics. If you're in the area, it's absolutely worth a visit, and if you've already been, there's plenty to keep you busy on another trip.
The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park
Zoo aficionados probably expected to see the San Diego Zoo on this list, and for good reason. Many would say that it's been the standard in the United States for decades, with its 12,000 animals covering nearly 700 species and subspecies. It still ranks as the No. 1 zoo on Tripadvisor, with the accompanying San Diego Zoo Safari Park earning the bronze medal spot on that list.
What really sets the San Diego Zoo apart in terms of visitor experience is the park's layout, which blends lush lora with diverse fauna and sprawling exhibits to create the sensation of being truly immersed in the wild. The bus tour, complementary with each ticket, is a great way to get a sense of the park on your first visit, but you can spend days wandering the various exhibits and enjoying the daily programming. The Safari Park offers more adventurous experiences with its 1,800-acre sprawl and various tour packages.
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is also a leader in conservation efforts. The organization employs a wide range of scientists conducting constant work to foster biodiversity, address ecological responses to climate change, and protect endangered animals. The San Diego Zoo is a place you can lose yourself in, and one you can feel good about supporting. It should be on the shortlist of to-dos for any West Coast trip.
How we chose these zoos
In compiling this list, we looked at guest ratings across aggregators like Tripadvisor and Google, as well as reviews and reader polls from major publications. Conservation efforts also played into our decisions, as many zoo-goers these days rightfully care deeply about the ethics of the organizations they support with their money. The five zoos listed here are scattered across the United States, marking likely destinations for a wide range of residents. Lastly, legacy and pedigree played a role. While we looked primarily at recent rankings and reviews, we also gave credence to zoos that have historically set the standard.