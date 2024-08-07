The 5 Best Zoos In America, According To Reviews

If you live close to any moderately sized United States city, there's probably a decent zoo within driving distance. For some urbanites, their local zoo is a point of pride. For others, it's just a family-friendly activity that can keep everyone busy and entertained for a reasonable price.

Of course, no two zoos are the same, nor are they equal. In addition to things like size, shade, diversity of wildlife, and children's programming, zoos often distinguish themselves on the merits of their conservation work. Many still believe that zoos as an institution are cruel inventions that only harm animals. On the other hand, the best zoos in America have made a point over the last few decades of putting the brunt of their resources into research efforts and endangered species preservation. The debate goes on, but most casual zoo-goers still like to know that they're giving their money to an organization that's treating wildlife ethically.

While there are lots of little, underrated zoos in America, we're focusing on the best of the best. These locations — many of them quite old at this point — lead the way in terms of theming, layout, educational value, ethics, programming, and of course, the animals themselves. To compile this list, we consulted reviews from various prominent publications, as well as reader polls and ratings on sites like Tripadvisor. These five zoos came out on top, appearing on practically every high-profile national ranking, while also scoring incredibly high across the board with zoo-goers.

