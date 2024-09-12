History And Beauty Blend Seamlessly At This Often-Overlooked Massachusetts Beach Town

Located about midway between Boston and Cape Cod, Duxbury, Massachusetts, is a bedroom community with a secret. Travel east just a few miles off the highway, and within minutes you're a world away from the madding crowd. Let the carloads of impatient travelers snaking toward the inevitable bottleneck of traffic at the Sagamore Bridge cross the Cape Cod Canal without you. You know the secret. You're traveling along a quiet road – and you're well on your way to discovering one of the best beaches on the southeastern shore of Massachusetts.

Incorporated in 1637, Duxbury is almost as historically significant as nearby Plymouth, Massachusetts, but without the hype. There's no replica of "The Mayflower" docked in the harbor and you won't catch a glimpse at Plymouth Rock (one of the most overrated attractions in the United States, by the way), but you will find loads of history, plenty of colonial charm, and a boatload of under-the-radar things to see and do.

First stop, the beach. There are actually two beaches, or more accurately, two sections of the same six-mile-long shoreline. One is semi-private; access is limited to residents and to non-residents willing to pony up the $350 annual oversand permit fee (four-wheel drive required). The approach is via the Powder Point Bridge, an oft-photographed 2,200-foot-long wooden bridge spanning Duxbury Bay. The other way around involves a short detour through the neighboring town of Marshfield, Massachusetts. The route circles back to Duxbury Beach Park, where per-car parking is offered at $25 per day in season. Insider tip: It's an easy one-mile beach walk from the public beach to the Powder Point Bridge. Getting a glimpse at the landmark structure, especially at sunrise or sunset, is worth the effort.

