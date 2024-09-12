History And Beauty Blend Seamlessly At This Often-Overlooked Massachusetts Beach Town
Located about midway between Boston and Cape Cod, Duxbury, Massachusetts, is a bedroom community with a secret. Travel east just a few miles off the highway, and within minutes you're a world away from the madding crowd. Let the carloads of impatient travelers snaking toward the inevitable bottleneck of traffic at the Sagamore Bridge cross the Cape Cod Canal without you. You know the secret. You're traveling along a quiet road – and you're well on your way to discovering one of the best beaches on the southeastern shore of Massachusetts.
Incorporated in 1637, Duxbury is almost as historically significant as nearby Plymouth, Massachusetts, but without the hype. There's no replica of "The Mayflower" docked in the harbor and you won't catch a glimpse at Plymouth Rock (one of the most overrated attractions in the United States, by the way), but you will find loads of history, plenty of colonial charm, and a boatload of under-the-radar things to see and do.
First stop, the beach. There are actually two beaches, or more accurately, two sections of the same six-mile-long shoreline. One is semi-private; access is limited to residents and to non-residents willing to pony up the $350 annual oversand permit fee (four-wheel drive required). The approach is via the Powder Point Bridge, an oft-photographed 2,200-foot-long wooden bridge spanning Duxbury Bay. The other way around involves a short detour through the neighboring town of Marshfield, Massachusetts. The route circles back to Duxbury Beach Park, where per-car parking is offered at $25 per day in season. Insider tip: It's an easy one-mile beach walk from the public beach to the Powder Point Bridge. Getting a glimpse at the landmark structure, especially at sunrise or sunset, is worth the effort.
Duxbury's historic treasures are hidden in plain sight
We mentioned Duxbury's historic significance. It was actually founded as an offshoot of the Pilgrims' first settlement in Plymouth. Original residents include such well-known early settlers as Myles Standish, William Brewster, and John Alden. History buffs will find nirvana exploring historic sites of interest like the Nathaniel Winsor, Jr. House. Headquarters of Duxbury Rural Historical Society, the structure dates to 1807 and was once the home of Nathaniel Winsor, Jr., a member of a prominent 19th-century Duxbury shipbuilding family. Another historic site, the King Caesar House, was built for Duxbury shipbuilder Ezra Weston II in 1809. The unusual name is a reference to Weston's reputation as the "King Caesar" of early-19th-century shipbuilding.
Situated on Captain's Hill, a 200-foot-high drumlin formed by melting glaciers, Myles Standish Monument offers sweeping views of Duxbury Bay. The 116-foot-tall granite tower supports a 14-foot-tall statue of Myles Standish. Opened in 1898, the tower includes a 125-step stairway to a small viewing platform. On a clear day, it's possible to catch a glimpse of Pilgrim Monument on the horizon in Provincetown. One of the most picturesque towns on the East Coast, Provincetown is located 25 miles across Cape Cod Bay. After the climb, settle at one of the reservation's picnic tables for an al fresco lunch or explore the surrounding wooded hiking trails.
Duxbury oysters are among the country's best
Speaking of lunch, call ahead and order sandwiches to go from French Memories. Located a stone's throw from Nathaniel Winsor, Jr. House, the family-owned patisserie has been a Duxbury mainstay for three decades. In addition to paninis and wraps, there's a whole roster of baguette and croissant sandwiches, cheeses, and pâtés. French Memories' desserts are works of art. For a sweet treat to go, consider a selection of petits fours. Or put dessert on the back burner and stop at FarFar's Danish Ice Cream Shoppe, another longtime family-owned business, after your hike.
An excursion to Island Creek Oysters traces the production of oysters from seedling to plate. The two-hour tour begins in the nursery and continues through the hatchery before you board a 27-foot skiff — cocktails are BYOB, but oysters, witty repartee, and an optional lesson in oyster shucking are included — for a quick skim across the sparkling bay to the planting grounds. Established in 1995 by Duxbury native Skip Bennett, the grassroots venture now supplies oysters to some of the country's most renowned restaurants, including three-Michelin-star-rated French Laundry. Tours are educational and entertaining, ending with a reserved table at the on-site waterfront seasonal raw bar. "A big part of that is having a damn good time," said Karla Murphy, the experience coordinator at Island Creek Oysters. "Our captains will bring you out onto Duxbury Bay and we will break down the oyster's journey after it leaves the hatchery until it makes it onto your plate."
Sounds great, but what's the catch? There is one thing. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention there are no hotels or resorts in the town of Duxbury, but nearby Plymouth is home to a number of inns, B&Bs, hotels, and motels.